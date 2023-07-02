Juventus plans talks with West Ham over two players

West Ham United has set their sights on acquiring Arthur Melo and Denis Zakaria from Juventus, and the Italian club is reportedly open to selling the midfielders to the Premier League side.

Both players had loan spells in England last season, but their time in the Premier League was marred by individual injuries, which disrupted their performances during their stints at Liverpool and Chelsea.

Nevertheless, West Ham is keen on adding them to their squad after their success in winning the Conference League last season. The English club has already agreed to sell Declan Rice to Arsenal and may be looking to bring in multiple players to replace the Englishman.

Arthur, when fit, is considered a top midfielder and West Ham may have seen enough potential in him to view him as a crucial player for their team. Zakaria also impressed during his time with Chelsea before an injury altered the course of his season, and it is anticipated that he will find a new club during this transfer window.

According to Football Italia, Juventus and West Ham have already arranged talks for both midfielders, and discussions may take place this week to make progress in reaching an agreement.

The outcome of these negotiations will determine whether Arthur and Zakaria make the move to West Ham for the upcoming season.

Juve FC Says

Arthur and Zakaria are two players we need to offload before this transfer window closes, so it is great that West Ham wants to add them to their squad.

The Premier League club have the funds to make both signings, but we must also be willing to give them a considerable discount to enable them to seal the deal.