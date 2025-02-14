Juventus has been very impressed with the performance of Renato Veiga since he joined them on loan in January. The Portuguese star moved to the Allianz Stadium on loan from Chelsea, and he was immediately thrust into action for the Bianconeri. With Pierre Kalulu injured, he arrived just at the right time to be a useful player for Thiago Motta.

The Juve gaffer had pushed for the transfer, and as the season continues, Veiga is showing why he is the real deal. Juve is delighted he is in the squad and wishes they had an option to make the move permanent at the end of this season. However, they can still make that happen if all parties can discuss it at the end of the campaign, so Juve has hopes.

Tuttomercatoweb claims that in the few games he has played for them so far, Juve has been more than happy with the defender, and the Bianconeri intends to keep him. They plan to initiate talks in that regard when the term ends. For now, they wish to focus on helping him improve and continue to defend well in their colours.

Veiga has been in fantastic form so far, and we certainly should keep him in Turin if he continues to perform the way he does now. He has shown great skill, determination, and focus in his few appearances, and this has impressed not only the coaching staff but also fans who are eager to see more of what he can offer.

The future is bright for Veiga at Juventus, and his potential seems limitless, especially given how well he has adapted to the demands of Serie A. Juventus has always been a club that focuses on solidifying its defensive options, and if Veiga can continue on this upward trajectory, he could become a cornerstone of their defence for years to come.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

We should remember that making a deal permanent will require talks with Chelsea, but for now, Veiga seems fully committed to continuing his development with Juventus. He’s already proven to be an asset to the team, and it’s clear that the Bianconeri would love to build around him in the future.

The hope is that by the end of the season, a decision will be made that allows Veiga to remain with Juventus. His presence has already been felt, and as he continues to improve, he will only become more integral to the squad. This could be the start of a long and successful career in Turin, and Juventus is determined to give him every opportunity to realize his full potential.