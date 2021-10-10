Juventus’ plans to land Premier League midfielder revealed

Juventus are looking to sign Paul Pogba in the summer as a free agent and La Gazzetta dello Sport, as reported by Football Italia, says they have a good chance of achieving that.

However, the Bianconeri will struggle to add him to their present squad if they don’t offload some of their players.

The report says they are now looking to cash in on two of their midfielders when the transfer window reopens.

The midfielder is open to a return to the Allianz Stadium and his agent, Mino Raiola, will broker the deal.

However, Juve will need to invest a significant amount of money to sign him and they are now looking to offload two players.

The report says they could cash in on Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot to free up space in their midfield and on their wage bill to accommodate the World Cup winner.

He earns €15m-a-year at Manchester United right now and the Bianconeri will have to match that to get him.

However, if they sell both Rabiot and Ramsey, they can only offer him €12m-a-year.

That will be too little to get the midfielder with Manchester United prepared to offer him around €20m-a-year in a new deal to stay with them.