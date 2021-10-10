pogba
Transfer News

Juventus’ plans to land Premier League midfielder revealed

October 10, 2021 - 11:45 am

Juventus are looking to sign Paul Pogba in the summer as a free agent and La Gazzetta dello Sport, as reported by Football Italia, says they have a good chance of achieving that.

However, the Bianconeri will struggle to add him to their present squad if they don’t offload some of their players.

The report says they are now looking to cash in on two of their midfielders when the transfer window reopens.

The midfielder is open to a return to the Allianz Stadium and his agent, Mino Raiola, will broker the deal.

However, Juve will need to invest a significant amount of money to sign him and they are now looking to offload two players.

The report says they could cash in on Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot to free up space in their midfield and on their wage bill to accommodate the World Cup winner.

He earns €15m-a-year at Manchester United right now and the Bianconeri will have to match that to get him.

However, if they sell both Rabiot and Ramsey, they can only offer him €12m-a-year.

That will be too little to get the midfielder with Manchester United prepared to offer him around €20m-a-year in a new deal to stay with them.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

morata

Juventus might not renew Morata’s stay and he already has a suitor in England

October 10, 2021
dybala

Dybala and Morata return date revealed after Alessandria friendly

October 10, 2021
Donny van de Beek

Spanish report: Barcelona to compete with Juventus for struggling Dutch midfielder

October 9, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.