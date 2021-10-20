Juventus plans to loan out new signing for the second half of the season

Kaio Jorge has struggled to settle down in Turin since he joined Juventus and now looks set for a temporary spell away from the club.

We expected the Brazilian forward to start playing for the Bianconeri when he joined them from Santos in the last transfer window.

However, Juve made an uninspiring start to this season and that has forced Max Allegri to rely on only players that he can trust.

Calciomercato confirms that the attacker is expected to join the Juventus Under23 for their next match, a sign that he wouldn’t play for the senior team against Zenit Saint Petersburg.

The Bianconeri is now planning to give him a chance to play even more regular first-team football.

The report says he is in line to make a loan move away from the club when the transfer window reopens in January.

As the competition for a place is tough at the Allianz Stadium, Juve is looking for a club that will help them take him on temporarily with a guarantee of first-team action.

After watching Radu Dragusin and Mohamed Ihattaren struggle to play on loan at Sampdoria, Juve will want to send him out only if the club commits to giving him first-team minutes.