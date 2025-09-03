Juventus are reportedly impressed with the progress of Kenan Yildiz and are preparing to reward the youngster with a new contract.

The Turkiye international has rapidly developed into one of the first names on the Bianconeri teamsheet and has established himself as one of their most influential players. His talent and consistency have made him a key figure in Juventus’ plans, and the club take pride in having secured his services from Bayern Munich at the right time.

Juventus Moves to Reward Yildiz

Yildiz’s development has been swift, with the midfielder now regarded as one of the brightest young talents in world football. Juventus acknowledge his contributions to the squad and are determined to ensure he remains motivated and committed. Although his current contract runs until 2029, Il Bianconero reports that the club plans to offer him a new deal shortly.

The proposed contract would increase his net salary from 1.5 million euros per season to 3.5 million euros, with additional bonuses potentially elevating him to the position of the second-highest earner in the squad, behind Dušan Vlahović. With Vlahović’s deal set to expire soon, Yildiz would assume the role of top earner should the Serbian forward depart.

(Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Commitment Both Ways

Juventus view Yildiz as a player deserving of recognition for his dedication and performances. By offering a significant wage increase and long-term stability, the club hope to maintain his focus on achieving success on the pitch. His rapid rise and influence in matches demonstrate his potential to lead the team to trophies in the coming seasons.

Yildiz has shown brilliance in his performances and is considered a committed and professional member of the squad. Juventus’ decision to offer him a new deal reflects both their faith in his abilities and a desire to secure his loyalty as they continue to build for the future. Ensuring that key players like Yildiz feel valued will be central to the club’s ambition to compete at the highest level.