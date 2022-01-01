Juventus plans to play PSG man alongside Dybala in attack

Juventus remains interested in a move for Mauro Icardi as they continue their search for a new striker.

The PSG star is one of the best goal-scorers Serie A has seen over the last decade and has continued to perform well at PSG.

He doesn’t get as many chances as he would want because of the quality of competition in the team.

A move to Juve could see him become the Bianconeri’s main striker, as Alvaro Morata is linked with a move away from the club.

Todofichajes says Juve remains keen on a move for Icardi and the idea they have about the former Sampdoria man is to pair him in their attack with Paulo Dybala.

Juve FC Says

An attack with Icardi and Dybala would be an exciting one to watch and a devastating one for Juve’s opponents’ to face.

The duo are accomplished in scoring goals in Italy and both have a knack for netting important strikes.

Dybala has struggled with injuries for much of this campaign, but it is clear to see that he has the talent.

When he is fit, he almost inevitably scores. Adding Icardi to the squad this month could help Juve challenge for the league title before this campaign ends.

The Bianconeri would likely want to sell Morata before moving for Icardi because one of them would have to be benched for the other.