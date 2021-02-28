Juventus plans to re-launch their effort to sign PSG’s German midfielder

Julian Draxler is set to become a free agent in the summer and Juventus will try to sign the German again.

Too many top players in the French capital has seen Draxler struggle to remain prominent in Paris.

Nevertheless, he remains a supremely talented player who could do a good job at any elite team.

Calciomercato claims that the Bianconeri tried very hard to sign him in the summer of 2015.

They didn’t succeed and he might be the reason why they explore the free agency market yet again in the summer.

The attacking midfielder is set to spark a frenzy for his signature when the season ends, but Juve can confidently approach signing him as they have mastered the art of signing free agents for a long time now.

The report says the Bianconeri will check on his physical condition to ensure that they are getting a player that will still contribute to their team.

Draxler has struggled for game time for much of the last few seasons in France and this should be enough reason for PSG not to renew his deal.

He has 3 goals and 3 assists from 17 matches this season.

Andrea Pirlo is currently rebuilding his Juve team and the manager will have to decide if he would be worth adding to the squad.