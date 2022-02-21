Juventus plans to replace Dybala with Bundesliga man

Juventus intends to keep Paulo Dybala for much longer than this campaign, but it doesn’t depend on their intentions alone.

The club has been in talks with him over a new deal for some time now, but with four months left on the current one, he still hasn’t signed on the dotted lines.

The player and the club are still working on finding an agreement, but the fact remains he could leave as a free agent.

It is not an outcome the club wants, but it is preparing for any situation and has now identified a replacement for the former Palermo man.

Tuttomercatoweb claims the Bianconeri have identified RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku as his ideal substitute.

The report says the midfielder has been doing well and Juve is monitoring him.

If it becomes certain that Dybala will leave, they would push to get the former PSG teenage star on their books.

Juve FC Says

Dybala has been an important member of our dressing room for years and it would be great to keep him at the club.

However, he would not be the first player to leave the Allianz Stadium and Nkunku could be the perfect replacement.

The French attacker is just 24 and would give Juve many more years of top-level contribution.