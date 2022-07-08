Juventus has a long-standing interest in Lazio’s Francesco Acerbi, and they could finally add him to their squad in this transfer window.

The defender is already 34, and he has a lot of experience in Serie A. This makes him the type of player Max Allegri feels comfortable working with.

He remains a key member of the Lazio team, but he is not unmovable, and they will consider offers for his signature.

The defender is now on the radar of Juventus, according to La Repubblica, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb.

The report claims Allegri doesn’t see him as a starter, but the Juve gaffer believes the defender is experienced enough to backup the club’s main men.

Juve FC Says

Squad depth would be important in our bid to win at least one trophy in this campaign.

A move for Acerbi makes sense because he has a lot of experience, and that will mean we can field a strong defence when he plays even if our main options are rested.

We will also need more experienced heads in other spots on the team to make it more complete.

It would be interesting to see how much we will offer for him, and if it will be good enough for Lazio to sell him.