Juventus were in fantastic form last night as they defeated Atalanta to win the Italian Cup.

Max Allegri’s men had been struggling over the last three months, and Atalanta was the favourite heading into the game.

Juve has an experienced manager who has won several trophies at the club, but their form in the months leading up to the final made it hard to believe they could win.

However, the men in black and white did just that and got the job done to ensure they met their seasonal objective.

They had to play better than they had done in earlier matches, and journalist Luca Marchetti reckons it was as good a performance as they delivered at the start of the season.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“We saw the Juventus of the beginning of the year again. The one that left nothing to chance, that didn’t give up an inch. That when it started again knew how to scratch. It found an extraordinary Vlahovic, who has shown that he has quality and character, that he knows how to play difficult matches contrary to what was said against him. He has rediscovered those virtues on which he built his identity.”

Juve FC Says

Our players showed they can be great performers when they have to, and we need them to be consistently good in the coming matches.