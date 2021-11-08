Juventus player could end up at Serie A rival in January

Dejan Kulusevski was one of Juventus’ best players under Andrea Pirlo last season.

However, the Swede has found life very hard under Massimiliano Allegri in this campaign.

He has been relegated to a bit-part player at the club and hardly impresses enough when he gets a rare chance to play for the Bianconeri.

This isn’t an ideal situation to be in for a young player and the 21-year-old could leave Juventus soon.

Calciomercato insists he is far from being a first choice of Allegri and Juventus would start listening to offers for his signature in the January transfer window.

Kulusevski has shown more than enough to convince European clubs to sign him, but he could remain in Serie A.

This is because the report claims that Atalanta is interested in a move for him and they could attempt to revive his career.

La Dea has been signing players who struggle at Juventus in the last few seasons and they just benefited from that when they sold Cristian Romero to Tottenham at a profit.

Kulusevski could become the latest Juve player to join them and the Bianconeri would be smart to add a buy-back clause in the deal.

This is because Kulusevski is clearly talented and Gian Piero Gasperini could develop him into a very fine player at the Bergamo club.