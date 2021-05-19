rabiot
Juventus player is the only Serie A man in France’s Euro 2020 squad

May 19, 2021 - 6:00 pm

Adrien Rabiot is the only Serie A player who made the cut as France named their team for Euro 2020.

Les Bleus reached the final of the competition on home turf in 2016, but they lost to Portugal.

They went on to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and have since been doing well on the international stage.

They have some of the best players in the world like Juventus target, Paul Pogba and Serie A has also been a happy hunting ground for French players for years.

Didier Deschamps is looking to lead Les Bleus to another trophy and looked at players from Italy’s top flight, but he found just Rabiot to be worthy of a place in his 26-man list, as reported by Football Italia.

This means that the likes of Milan’s Theo Hernandez miss out even though he has been in fine form for them this season.

Rabiot hasn’t been in the best of form and he is a member of an underperforming Juventus midfield.

He will now look to make a good contribution to his national team and possibly help them lift the Euro’s trophy.

Juve might also get a good offer for his signature if he impresses in the competition.

