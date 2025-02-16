Juventus secured a 1-0 win against Inter Milan this evening in a controlled manner, and here are our players’ ratings.
Michele Di Gregorio – 7.5
Di Gregorio was in superb form, making at least two excellent saves to help Juve secure the victory.
Timothy Weah – 7.0
Weah rose to the occasion, performing well both defensively and when pushing forward.
Federico Gatti – 7.0
Motta values his determination to get forward, and it was evident again today. He played like a warrior and nearly scored a poacher’s goal.
Renato Veiga – 8.0
With performances like this, Juventus must seriously consider signing Veiga permanently. He was the best centre-back on the pitch.
Nicolo Savona – 7.0
Savona delivered a mature performance against formidable opponents and fully justified his place in the starting XI.
Khéphren Thuram – 7.0
He replaced Manuel Locatelli in the line-up, and Juventus benefited from his physicality and excellent ball-carrying ability.
Teun Koopmeiners – 7.0
He looked far more comfortable playing deeper and delivered an assured performance in midfield.
Weston McKennie – 7.5
The American is thriving in an advanced role and caused Inter Milan several problems throughout the match.
Francisco Conceição – 8.5
He never stopped running at the Inter defence and was rewarded for his efforts with the winning goal.
Nicolás González – 7.0
He forced a fine save from Sommer and contributed well to the game.
Randal Kolo Muani – 7.5
His superb dribbling created the chance for Conceição’s goal, and the Inter defenders struggled to contain him.
Substitutes
Andrea Cambiaso – 7.0
It was great to have him back, and Juventus improved as soon as he stepped onto the pitch.
Manuel Locatelli – 6.5
He helped Juventus maintain control and see out the victory.
Kenan Yıldız – N/A
