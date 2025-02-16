Juventus secured a 1-0 win against Inter Milan this evening in a controlled manner, and here are our players’ ratings.

Michele Di Gregorio – 7.5

Di Gregorio was in superb form, making at least two excellent saves to help Juve secure the victory.

Timothy Weah – 7.0

Weah rose to the occasion, performing well both defensively and when pushing forward.

Federico Gatti – 7.0

Motta values his determination to get forward, and it was evident again today. He played like a warrior and nearly scored a poacher’s goal.

Renato Veiga – 8.0

With performances like this, Juventus must seriously consider signing Veiga permanently. He was the best centre-back on the pitch.

Nicolo Savona – 7.0

Savona delivered a mature performance against formidable opponents and fully justified his place in the starting XI.

Khéphren Thuram – 7.0

He replaced Manuel Locatelli in the line-up, and Juventus benefited from his physicality and excellent ball-carrying ability.

Teun Koopmeiners – 7.0

He looked far more comfortable playing deeper and delivered an assured performance in midfield.

Weston McKennie – 7.5

The American is thriving in an advanced role and caused Inter Milan several problems throughout the match.

Francisco Conceição – 8.5

He never stopped running at the Inter defence and was rewarded for his efforts with the winning goal.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Nicolás González – 7.0

He forced a fine save from Sommer and contributed well to the game.

Randal Kolo Muani – 7.5

His superb dribbling created the chance for Conceição’s goal, and the Inter defenders struggled to contain him.

Substitutes

Andrea Cambiaso – 7.0

It was great to have him back, and Juventus improved as soon as he stepped onto the pitch.

Manuel Locatelli – 6.5

He helped Juventus maintain control and see out the victory.

Kenan Yıldız – N/A