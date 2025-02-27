The Italian newspapers tore into Juventus stars in their player ratings following the club’s shocking Coppa Italia elimination at the hands of Empoli.

The Bianconeri entered the contest as the heavy favourites to secure a routine win over the struggling Tuscans who could end up playing in Serie B next term. And yet, they found themselves trailing at half-time. Youssef Maleh scored the solitary goal for the Azzurri, but they could have had at least a couple more.

In the second period, Khephren Thuram pulled off a delightful strike to send the match to penalty shootouts, but Dusan Vlahovic and Kenan Yildiz failed to convert so the Old Lady crashed out of the tournament, much to Thiago Motta’s frustration.

Therefore, several Juventus stars earned below-par grades, and chief among them is Teun Koopmeiners who was poor in the middle of the park, at times preferring to pass back to his goalkeeper rather than advance the play, which infuriated his manager.

The Dutchman earned 4/10 grades on all accounts, while fellow summer signing Nico Gonzalez didn’t fare much better. Vlahovic understandably received low marks as well.

On the other hand, Thuram earned some of the highest grades (around 6.5/10) amongst Juventus players, while Manuel Locatelli also picked up decent ratings after replacing Lloyd Kelly at the back.

So here are all the player ratings from the most prominent Italian sports newspapers as published by IlBianconero:

Tuttosport

Perin 5

Weah 5

Gatti 5,5

Kelly 5,5

Locatelli 6,5

Cambiaso 5

Thuram 6,5

Koopmeiners 4

Yildiz 5,5

Kolo Muani 6

McKennie 5

Nico Gonzalez 5

Conceicao 5

Vlahovic 5

All. Motta 4

Gazzetta dello Sport

Perin 6

Weah 4,5

Gatti 5,5

Kelly 5,5

Locatelli 6

Cambiaso 5

Thuram 6,5

Koopmeiners 4

Yildiz 5

Kolo Muani 5,5

McKennie 5

Nico Gonzalez 4

Conceicao 4,5

Vlahovic 4

Motta 4

Corriere dello Sport

Perin 6,5

Weah 6

Gatti 5,5

Kelly 5,5

Locatelli 6

Cambiaso 4,5

Thuram 6,5

Koopmeiners 4

Yildiz 5

Kolo Muani 6

McKennie 5

Nico Gonzalez 4

Conceicao 6,5

Vlahovic 4

Motta 4