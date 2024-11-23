Juventus shared the points on their visit to Milan to face AC Milan. Here is our player ratings.
Michele Di Gregorio – 7.0
Had a quiet evening with little to do, as there were few clear chances during the match.
Nicolò Savona – 7.0
Performed well defensively as the right-back but could have contributed more going forward.
Federico Gatti – 7.5
Solid at the back, playing a key role in Juventus keeping a clean sheet.
Pierre Kalulu – 7.5
Impressed with another fine performance against his parent club, effectively limiting Milan’s attacking influence.
Andrea Cambiaso – 7.0
Linked up well with Kenan Yildiz on the left flank and put in a generally solid performance.
Khéphren Thuram – 7.5
Dominated in midfield, excelling in pressing, defending, and ball-carrying throughout the game.
Manuel Locatelli – 7.5
The captain led by example with a strong defensive showing in front of the backline.
Francisco Conceição – 7.0
Had some bright moments, but the Milan defence largely kept him in check.
Teun Koopmeiners – 6.5
Struggled to create chances and missed the presence of Dusan Vlahović to link up with in attack.
Kenan Yildiz – 7.5
The brightest attacking spark for Juventus, consistently looking the most likely to score.
Weston McKennie – 6.0
Deployed as a false nine in place of Timothy Weah but failed to make an impact.
Substitutes
Timothy Weah – 6.0
Introduced to bring a spark to Juventus’ attack but couldn’t influence the game significantly.
Nicolò Fagioli – 6.0
Came on late and didn’t have enough time to make a difference.
Samuel Mbangula – N/A
Too little time on the pitch to be rated.
Danilo – N/A
Came on too late to make an impact.
Koop is a joke, 29m is a fair price, to say the most.
His only positive contribution is involved in defense. Maybe the best attack midfielder for defense.
Giuntoli made many terrible signings and he should leave.
Motta’s tactic has a big problem, very few players are involved in the counter attack and very slow following up. It’s always facing parking bus and this is the most difficult thing in football. That’s the reason why not give Pogba a chance. No midfield player can penetrate from the center.