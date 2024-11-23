Juventus shared the points on their visit to Milan to face AC Milan. Here is our player ratings.

Michele Di Gregorio – 7.0

Had a quiet evening with little to do, as there were few clear chances during the match.

Nicolò Savona – 7.0

Performed well defensively as the right-back but could have contributed more going forward.

Federico Gatti – 7.5

Solid at the back, playing a key role in Juventus keeping a clean sheet.

Pierre Kalulu – 7.5

Impressed with another fine performance against his parent club, effectively limiting Milan’s attacking influence.

Andrea Cambiaso – 7.0

Linked up well with Kenan Yildiz on the left flank and put in a generally solid performance.

Khéphren Thuram – 7.5

Dominated in midfield, excelling in pressing, defending, and ball-carrying throughout the game.

Manuel Locatelli – 7.5

The captain led by example with a strong defensive showing in front of the backline.

Francisco Conceição – 7.0

Had some bright moments, but the Milan defence largely kept him in check.

Teun Koopmeiners – 6.5

Struggled to create chances and missed the presence of Dusan Vlahović to link up with in attack.

Kenan Yildiz – 7.5

The brightest attacking spark for Juventus, consistently looking the most likely to score.

Weston McKennie – 6.0

Deployed as a false nine in place of Timothy Weah but failed to make an impact.

Substitutes

Timothy Weah – 6.0

Introduced to bring a spark to Juventus’ attack but couldn’t influence the game significantly.

Nicolò Fagioli – 6.0

Came on late and didn’t have enough time to make a difference.

Samuel Mbangula – N/A

Too little time on the pitch to be rated.

Danilo – N/A

Came on too late to make an impact.