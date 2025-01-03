Juventus suffered their first domestic loss of the season against AC Milan tonight in the Super Cup semi-final. Here are our player ratings:

Starting XI

Michele di Gregorio – 4.5

He was helpless against the penalty, but his decision to rush off his line for the second goal was questionable and costly.

Nicolo Savona – 6.0

A decent effort, but his inexperience showed at crucial moments. Juventus may need to consider reinforcement at right-back.

Federico Gatti – 5.0

An unfortunate own goal in a high-stakes match. Gatti needs to sharpen his decision-making in such crucial games.

Pierre Kalulu – 6.0

He was solid for most of the game, but his composure and leadership faltered after Juventus conceded the penalty.

(Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Weston McKennie – 5.0

Left the left flank exposed too often, and Milan exploited it to great effect for their second goal.

Khephren Thuram – 6.0

A decent performance, contributing well to Juventus’ dominance in possession.

Manuel Locatelli – 6.0

Was performing well until he conceded the penalty. The error seemed to rattle him for the rest of the game.

Samuel Mbangula – 7.0

The Belgian youngster was good, showing great energy and creativity. Juventus struggled after he was substituted.

Teun Koopmeiners – 6.5

A key figure in Juventus’ midfield control, but like others, he couldn’t prevent the late collapse.

Kenan Yildiz – 7.5

Undoubtedly Juventus’ best player on the night. His goal was superb, and he posed a constant threat.

Dusan Vlahovic – 4.5

A disappointing performance. Vlahovic failed to make an impact in a game where his presence was sorely needed.

Substitutions

Andrea Cambiaso – 5.0

Introduced to protect the lead, but Juventus conceded almost immediately. Failed to provide defensive stability.

Nicolas Gonzalez – 5.0

Usually reliable as a substitute, but tonight he was off the pace and misplaced key passes.

Douglas Luiz – N/A

Came on too late to influence the game.

Timothy Weah – N/A

Not on the pitch long enough to leave a mark.

Nicolo Fagioli – N/A

Didn’t have sufficient time to make a meaningful contribution.