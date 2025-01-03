Juventus suffered their first domestic loss of the season against AC Milan tonight in the Super Cup semi-final. Here are our player ratings:
Starting XI
Michele di Gregorio – 4.5
He was helpless against the penalty, but his decision to rush off his line for the second goal was questionable and costly.
Nicolo Savona – 6.0
A decent effort, but his inexperience showed at crucial moments. Juventus may need to consider reinforcement at right-back.
Federico Gatti – 5.0
An unfortunate own goal in a high-stakes match. Gatti needs to sharpen his decision-making in such crucial games.
Pierre Kalulu – 6.0
He was solid for most of the game, but his composure and leadership faltered after Juventus conceded the penalty.
Weston McKennie – 5.0
Left the left flank exposed too often, and Milan exploited it to great effect for their second goal.
Khephren Thuram – 6.0
A decent performance, contributing well to Juventus’ dominance in possession.
Manuel Locatelli – 6.0
Was performing well until he conceded the penalty. The error seemed to rattle him for the rest of the game.
Samuel Mbangula – 7.0
The Belgian youngster was good, showing great energy and creativity. Juventus struggled after he was substituted.
Teun Koopmeiners – 6.5
A key figure in Juventus’ midfield control, but like others, he couldn’t prevent the late collapse.
Kenan Yildiz – 7.5
Undoubtedly Juventus’ best player on the night. His goal was superb, and he posed a constant threat.
Dusan Vlahovic – 4.5
A disappointing performance. Vlahovic failed to make an impact in a game where his presence was sorely needed.
Substitutions
Andrea Cambiaso – 5.0
Introduced to protect the lead, but Juventus conceded almost immediately. Failed to provide defensive stability.
Nicolas Gonzalez – 5.0
Usually reliable as a substitute, but tonight he was off the pace and misplaced key passes.
Douglas Luiz – N/A
Came on too late to influence the game.
Timothy Weah – N/A
Not on the pitch long enough to leave a mark.
Nicolo Fagioli – N/A
Didn’t have sufficient time to make a meaningful contribution.
