Juventus earned a 2–0 win against AC Milan this evening to finally get back to winning ways. Here are our player ratings:
Michele di Gregorio – 8.0
He had a good game, making some superb saves to help Juventus preserve their clean sheet.
Weston McKennie – 7.0
Deployed at right-back, McKennie did a fine job of limiting Rafael Leão’s impact and gave him little space to operate.
Federico Gatti – 7.5
Gatti handled the challenge of Tammy Abraham well and even pushed forward when the opportunity arose.
Pierre Kalulu – 7.5
Facing his parent club, Kalulu delivered a solid performance, showcasing his composure and defensive ability.
Andrea Cambiaso – 7.0
Speculation about Manchester City may have been a distraction, but his performance was steady if unspectacular.
Khephren Thuram – 7.5
Thuram continues to grow in importance for Juventus. His excellent assist for Timothy Weah’s goal underlined his quality.
Manuel Locatelli – 8.0
Locatelli thrives in big games, and this match was no exception. His commanding performance hinted at his potential as a future captain.
Samuel Mbangula – 8.5
The standout performer for Juventus on the night, Mbangula was a constant threat and outshone Kenan Yildiz with his attacking play.
Teun Koopmeiners – 7.5
Another assured display from Koopmeiners, who helped control possession and came close to scoring with a spectacular effort.
Kenan Yildiz – 7.5
Operating in a free role, Yildiz made life difficult for Milan and always looked capable of producing something special.
Nicolas Gonzalez – 7.5
Gonzalez brought technical excellence to Juve’s attack, though he still needs to start adding goals to his game.
Substitutes
Timothy Weah – 8.0
The very definition of a super-sub, Weah made an instant impact with a well-taken goal.
Douglas Luiz – 6.0
Struggled to impose himself after coming on but, fortunately, Juventus kept their clean sheet intact.
Dušan Vlahović – N/A
Had too little time to make any meaningful impact.
Nicolò Fagioli – N/A
Not on the pitch long enough to influence proceedings.
Vasilije Adžić – N/A
Played too briefly to be rated.
