Juventus earned a 2–0 win against AC Milan this evening to finally get back to winning ways. Here are our player ratings:

Michele di Gregorio – 8.0

He had a good game, making some superb saves to help Juventus preserve their clean sheet.

Weston McKennie – 7.0

Deployed at right-back, McKennie did a fine job of limiting Rafael Leão’s impact and gave him little space to operate.

Federico Gatti – 7.5

Gatti handled the challenge of Tammy Abraham well and even pushed forward when the opportunity arose.

Pierre Kalulu – 7.5

Facing his parent club, Kalulu delivered a solid performance, showcasing his composure and defensive ability.

Andrea Cambiaso – 7.0

Speculation about Manchester City may have been a distraction, but his performance was steady if unspectacular.

Khephren Thuram – 7.5

Thuram continues to grow in importance for Juventus. His excellent assist for Timothy Weah’s goal underlined his quality.

Manuel Locatelli – 8.0

Locatelli thrives in big games, and this match was no exception. His commanding performance hinted at his potential as a future captain.

Samuel Mbangula – 8.5

The standout performer for Juventus on the night, Mbangula was a constant threat and outshone Kenan Yildiz with his attacking play.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Teun Koopmeiners – 7.5

Another assured display from Koopmeiners, who helped control possession and came close to scoring with a spectacular effort.

Kenan Yildiz – 7.5

Operating in a free role, Yildiz made life difficult for Milan and always looked capable of producing something special.

Nicolas Gonzalez – 7.5

Gonzalez brought technical excellence to Juve’s attack, though he still needs to start adding goals to his game.

Substitutes

Timothy Weah – 8.0

The very definition of a super-sub, Weah made an instant impact with a well-taken goal.

Douglas Luiz – 6.0

Struggled to impose himself after coming on but, fortunately, Juventus kept their clean sheet intact.

Dušan Vlahović – N/A

Had too little time to make any meaningful impact.

Nicolò Fagioli – N/A

Not on the pitch long enough to influence proceedings.

Vasilije Adžić – N/A

Played too briefly to be rated.