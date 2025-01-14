In a surprise to absolutely no one, Juventus shared the spoils on their visit to Bergamo to face Atalanta. Here are our players’ ratings:

Michele di Gregorio – 7.5

Di Gregorio was in outstanding form tonight, and his fine saves kept Juve in the match.

Nicolo Savona – 6.5

He put in a mature performance and was not exposed by Lookman.

Federico Gatti – 7.0

Gatti was commanding at the back and made some surprising runs forward.

Pierre Kalulu – 8.0

Kalulu was Juventus’ best player on the night. He was solid at the back and got his deserved goal.

Andrea Cambiaso – 7.0

Back in the starting lineup, Cambiaso showed why Manchester City is keeping an eye on him.

Khephren Thuram – 7.0

Thuram had a good game, ensuring he protected the defence when Atalanta attacked and joined the attack when Juve built offensively.

Manuel Locatelli – 7.5

Another superb day at the office for Locatelli, who led from midfield and broke up many Atalanta attacks.

Weston McKennie – 7.5

McKennie was back in a midfield role and shone. His run to set up Juventus’ goal was excellent.

Teun Koopmeiners – 6.o

Koopmeiners didn’t do anything special, and Juve needs more in matches like this.

Kenan Yildiz – 7.5

Yildiz was a handful for the Atalanta defence, often switching from left to right and causing them problems.

Nicolas Gonzalez – 7.0

Gonzalez offers more in attack than Dusan Vlahovic, but he needs to hit the back of the net more often.

Substitutes

Douglas Luiz – 5.5

He came on, and Atalanta scored just three minutes later.

Samuel Mbangula – 6.5

Mbangula almost set up Yildiz to score the match’s winner.

Nicolo Fagioli – N/A

Too little time to influence the game.