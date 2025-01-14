In a surprise to absolutely no one, Juventus shared the spoils on their visit to Bergamo to face Atalanta. Here are our players’ ratings:
Michele di Gregorio – 7.5
Di Gregorio was in outstanding form tonight, and his fine saves kept Juve in the match.
Nicolo Savona – 6.5
He put in a mature performance and was not exposed by Lookman.
Federico Gatti – 7.0
Gatti was commanding at the back and made some surprising runs forward.
Pierre Kalulu – 8.0
Kalulu was Juventus’ best player on the night. He was solid at the back and got his deserved goal.
Andrea Cambiaso – 7.0
Back in the starting lineup, Cambiaso showed why Manchester City is keeping an eye on him.
Khephren Thuram – 7.0
Thuram had a good game, ensuring he protected the defence when Atalanta attacked and joined the attack when Juve built offensively.
Manuel Locatelli – 7.5
Another superb day at the office for Locatelli, who led from midfield and broke up many Atalanta attacks.
Weston McKennie – 7.5
McKennie was back in a midfield role and shone. His run to set up Juventus’ goal was excellent.
Teun Koopmeiners – 6.o
Koopmeiners didn’t do anything special, and Juve needs more in matches like this.
Kenan Yildiz – 7.5
Yildiz was a handful for the Atalanta defence, often switching from left to right and causing them problems.
Nicolas Gonzalez – 7.0
Gonzalez offers more in attack than Dusan Vlahovic, but he needs to hit the back of the net more often.
Substitutes
Douglas Luiz – 5.5
He came on, and Atalanta scored just three minutes later.
Samuel Mbangula – 6.5
Mbangula almost set up Yildiz to score the match’s winner.
Nicolo Fagioli – N/A
Too little time to influence the game.
No Comments