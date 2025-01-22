Juventus played a goalless draw against Club Brugge in the Champions League last night – here is our players’ rating.

Michael of Gregory – 6.5

He did not have much to do as Brugge never had a shot on target.

Nicholas Savona – 6.5

He put in a mature performance at right back, ensuring Brugge found limited joy on his flank.

Federico Gatti -7.0

This was a good night for Gatti who helped keep the sheet clean.

Pierre Kalulu 7.0

He and Gatti ensured Brugge’s dangerous men had frustrating nights.

Andrea Cambiaso – 7.0

This was a much better performance from Cambiaso who did the important things well at left back.

Douglas Luiz – 7.0

Luiz was in fine shape in this game, and he now has to build on this performance.

Manuel Locatelli – 7.5

Locatelli was the best player on the pitch tonight, as he did well in the defensive phase and had the only shot on target.

Samuel Mbangula 6.5

He gave Kyriani Sabbe a lot of trouble but couldn’t help Juve to find a goal.

Teun Koopmeiner – 5.5

On nights like this, Juve will certainly need more than he offered today.

Timothy Weah – 5,5

He could not use his pace to open up Brugge’s defence and get Juve a goal.

Nicholas Gonzalez – 5.5

This was not a good day for Juventus’ attack; he should have done better.

Substitutes

Kenan Yildiz – 5.5

Juve expects so much when he comes on, but he didn’t make any difference today.

Francisco Conceicao – 5.5

He was busy, but he lost the ball more times than he created chances.

Khephren Thuram – 6.0

He made some driving runs through midfield but could not help to change the score.

Dusan Vlahovic – 5.5

He did little in the time he was on the pitch.

Weston McKennie – 6.0

He helped Juve maintain balance when he came on.