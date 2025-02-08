Juventus earned a hard-fought 2-1 win against Como last night. Here is our players’ rating.
Michele Di Gregorio – 7.5
He pulled off at least two fine saves to keep Juventus in the game.
Timothy Weah – 7.5
Weah did a good job at right-back, bombing forward at the right moments.
Federico Gatti – 7.5
Another decent performance from Gatti, who also won the penalty for Juve.
Renato Veiga – 7.0
He looked far more stable and reliable than in his previous outing.
Nicolo Savona – 6.5
He struggled against Gabriel Strefezza in the first half and was substituted.
Teun Koopmeiners – 6.0
Played closer to the defence and struggled to make a significant impact.
Manuel Locatelli – 7.0
Led the team from midfield with another committed performance.
Weston McKennie – 7.5
The American played closer to the goal in this tactical setup and delivered a good display.
Kenan Yildiz – 7.5
Motta deployed him behind the striker, and his darting runs caused Como constant problems.
Nicolas Gonzalez – 7.5
A fantastic shift from Gonzalez, who used the ball more effectively and dynamically than Francisco Conceição.
Randal Kolo Muani – 8.5
With performances like this, Dusan Vlahović has lost the battle to be Juventus’ main striker.
Substitutes
Lloyd Kelly – 6.5
Settled quickly into the rhythm of the game.
Douglas Luiz – 6.5
Added control to Juventus’ midfield.
Khephren Thuram – 6.5
Helped Juve maintain possession before they found the winner.
Samuel Mbangula – 6.5
Injected fresh pace into the right wing for Juve.
Francisco Conceição – N/A
2 Comments
The rating is way too generous, it’s not a convincing win at all.
Savona and Koop 5 at most.
Everyone ignores Conceição but he caused Como’s sub was replaced after just 5 minutes, which contributed a bit to the penalty.
Totally agree, too much generous, I’d include also Gatti and Mckennie as flops of the match, general team plays without any soul, no idea what to do