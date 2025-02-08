Juventus team line up during the Serie A match against Como. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Juventus earned a hard-fought 2-1 win against Como last night. Here is our players’ rating.

Michele Di Gregorio – 7.5

He pulled off at least two fine saves to keep Juventus in the game.

Timothy Weah – 7.5

Weah did a good job at right-back, bombing forward at the right moments.

Federico Gatti – 7.5

Another decent performance from Gatti, who also won the penalty for Juve.

Renato Veiga – 7.0

He looked far more stable and reliable than in his previous outing.

Nicolo Savona – 6.5

He struggled against Gabriel Strefezza in the first half and was substituted.

Teun Koopmeiners – 6.0

Played closer to the defence and struggled to make a significant impact.

Manuel Locatelli – 7.0

Led the team from midfield with another committed performance.

Weston McKennie – 7.5

The American played closer to the goal in this tactical setup and delivered a good display.

Kenan Yildiz – 7.5

Motta deployed him behind the striker, and his darting runs caused Como constant problems.

Nicolas Gonzalez – 7.5

A fantastic shift from Gonzalez, who used the ball more effectively and dynamically than Francisco Conceição.

Randal Kolo Muani – 8.5

With performances like this, Dusan Vlahović has lost the battle to be Juventus’ main striker.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Substitutes

Lloyd Kelly – 6.5

Settled quickly into the rhythm of the game.

Douglas Luiz – 6.5

Added control to Juventus’ midfield.

Khephren Thuram – 6.5

Helped Juve maintain possession before they found the winner.

Samuel Mbangula – 6.5

Injected fresh pace into the right wing for Juve.

Francisco Conceição – N/A