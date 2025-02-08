Juventus earned a hard-fought 2-1 win against Como last night. Here is our players’ rating.

Michele Di Gregorio – 7.5
He pulled off at least two fine saves to keep Juventus in the game.

Timothy Weah – 7.5
Weah did a good job at right-back, bombing forward at the right moments.

Federico Gatti – 7.5
Another decent performance from Gatti, who also won the penalty for Juve.

Renato Veiga – 7.0
He looked far more stable and reliable than in his previous outing.

Nicolo Savona – 6.5
He struggled against Gabriel Strefezza in the first half and was substituted.

Teun Koopmeiners – 6.0
Played closer to the defence and struggled to make a significant impact.

Manuel Locatelli – 7.0
Led the team from midfield with another committed performance.

Weston McKennie – 7.5
The American played closer to the goal in this tactical setup and delivered a good display.

Kenan Yildiz – 7.5
Motta deployed him behind the striker, and his darting runs caused Como constant problems.

Nicolas Gonzalez – 7.5
A fantastic shift from Gonzalez, who used the ball more effectively and dynamically than Francisco Conceição.

Randal Kolo Muani – 8.5
With performances like this, Dusan Vlahović has lost the battle to be Juventus’ main striker.

Kolo Muani scoring against Como
(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Substitutes

Lloyd Kelly – 6.5
Settled quickly into the rhythm of the game.

Douglas Luiz – 6.5
Added control to Juventus’ midfield.

Khephren Thuram – 6.5
Helped Juve maintain possession before they found the winner.

Samuel Mbangula – 6.5
Injected fresh pace into the right wing for Juve.

Francisco Conceição – N/A