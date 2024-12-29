Old habits resurface at the Allianz Stadium as Juventus play out a 2-2 draw against Fiorentina this evening. Here are our player ratings:

Starting XI

Michele Di Gregorio – 6.5

Fiorentina kept him busy, and while he made some decent saves, he ultimately conceded twice.

Nicolo Savona – 6.0

A tough outing for Savona, who struggled to contribute offensively and left too much space for Fiorentina to exploit down his flank.

Federico Gatti – 6.0

He showed his usual enthusiasm to push forward but needs to improve his leadership at the back to help protect a lead.

Pierre Kalulu – 6.5

Arguably Juventus’ best defender on the night, but his performance fell short of ensuring the team kept a clean sheet.

Weston McKennie – 6.0

Playing at left-back, McKennie had difficulty dealing with Fiorentina’s relentless pressure and tricky attackers.

Teun Koopmeiners – 7.5

A decent performer, Koopmeiners was instrumental in Juve’s attacking play and involved in key moments that led to the goals.

Manuel Locatelli – 7.5

Juve’s most consistent midfielder all season delivered another strong performance. His absence in the next game will be sorely felt.

Khephren Thuram – 8.5

A sensational display from Thuram, who netted both goals and was a constant threat to Fiorentina’s defence. His stock continues to rise.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Samuel Mbangula – 6.5

Handed a start ahead of Kenan Yildiz, Mbangula couldn’t make the impact expected of him in the match.

Dusan Vlahovic – 6.0

The Fiorentina defence had him figured out, making it a frustrating game for the striker despite his best efforts to score.

Francisco Conceição – 7.5

An exciting player to watch, Conceição repeatedly tested Fiorentina’s defence with his direct dribbling and flair.

Substitutes

Andrea Cambiaso – 4.5

Tasked with shoring up the defence, Cambiaso instead made a costly mistake that allowed Fiorentina to equalise.

Kenan Yildiz – 6.0

He couldn’t replicate his heroics from the Inter Milan game but still showed flashes of his talent after coming on.

Nicolas Gonzalez – N/A

Had too little time on the pitch to make any meaningful contribution.

Douglas Luiz – N/A

Barely had time to influence the game after his introduction.

Nicolo Fagioli – N/A

Came on late and had no opportunity to make an impact.