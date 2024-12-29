Old habits resurface at the Allianz Stadium as Juventus play out a 2-2 draw against Fiorentina this evening. Here are our player ratings:
Starting XI
Michele Di Gregorio – 6.5
Fiorentina kept him busy, and while he made some decent saves, he ultimately conceded twice.
Nicolo Savona – 6.0
A tough outing for Savona, who struggled to contribute offensively and left too much space for Fiorentina to exploit down his flank.
Federico Gatti – 6.0
He showed his usual enthusiasm to push forward but needs to improve his leadership at the back to help protect a lead.
Pierre Kalulu – 6.5
Arguably Juventus’ best defender on the night, but his performance fell short of ensuring the team kept a clean sheet.
Weston McKennie – 6.0
Playing at left-back, McKennie had difficulty dealing with Fiorentina’s relentless pressure and tricky attackers.
Teun Koopmeiners – 7.5
A decent performer, Koopmeiners was instrumental in Juve’s attacking play and involved in key moments that led to the goals.
Manuel Locatelli – 7.5
Juve’s most consistent midfielder all season delivered another strong performance. His absence in the next game will be sorely felt.
Khephren Thuram – 8.5
A sensational display from Thuram, who netted both goals and was a constant threat to Fiorentina’s defence. His stock continues to rise.
Samuel Mbangula – 6.5
Handed a start ahead of Kenan Yildiz, Mbangula couldn’t make the impact expected of him in the match.
Dusan Vlahovic – 6.0
The Fiorentina defence had him figured out, making it a frustrating game for the striker despite his best efforts to score.
Francisco Conceição – 7.5
An exciting player to watch, Conceição repeatedly tested Fiorentina’s defence with his direct dribbling and flair.
Substitutes
Andrea Cambiaso – 4.5
Tasked with shoring up the defence, Cambiaso instead made a costly mistake that allowed Fiorentina to equalise.
Kenan Yildiz – 6.0
He couldn’t replicate his heroics from the Inter Milan game but still showed flashes of his talent after coming on.
Nicolas Gonzalez – N/A
Had too little time on the pitch to make any meaningful contribution.
Douglas Luiz – N/A
Barely had time to influence the game after his introduction.
Nicolo Fagioli – N/A
Came on late and had no opportunity to make an impact.
