Juventus secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Genoa, with Kenan Yildiz’s goal proving decisive. Here are the player ratings from the match:

Di Gregorio – 6

A mixed performance from the goalkeeper. While he showed moments of composure, particularly when coming off his line, his distribution under pressure was shaky at times.

Gatti – 6.o

Solid and reliable until forced off due to injury after a vital defensive intervention. His absence was felt, but his contribution before exiting was commendable.

Veiga – 6.5

Positioned well during build-up play and brought a touch of creativity to Juventus’ midfield. His presence helped maintain control in key moments.

Kelly – 5.5

An inconsistent display. While he made a crucial goal-saving intervention, his errors in decision-making occasionally put the team in jeopardy.

Gonzalez – 6.0

A tale of two halves for the winger. He was dynamic and threatening in the first half but faded physically after the break.

Locatelli – 7.0

A midfield rock who consistently broke up Genoa’s attacks and shielded the defence effectively. His positioning was key during tense moments.

Thuram – 6.5

Started quietly but grew into the game with decisive contributions in the second half. His ability to drive forward added much-needed momentum.

McKennie – 6

Worked tirelessly in a sacrificial role but lacked creativity and flair in attack.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Koopmeiners – 5

Struggled throughout, failing to impose himself on the game. His substitution reflected his disappointing performance.

Yildiz – 7.5

The star of the show. His goal was a moment of brilliance, showcasing his technical skill and composure under pressure.

Vlahovic – 5

As usual, he worked hard but he failed to make a significant impact offensively.

Substitutes

Kalulu – 6 Came on and made an immediate impact, showing energy and focus in defence.

Conceicao – 6 Brought energy and attempted to inject pace into Juventus’ attack.

Weah -NA Came on too late for a rating