Juventus secured a late victory against ten-man Lazio in Serie A last night; these are the player’s ratings.

Michele di Gregorio – 6.5

Because Juve dominated most of the game, he did not have much work to do, but he made at least one key save.

Nicolo Savona – 7.0

It was another good performance from the young fullback who did not give Danilo a chance to return to the team.

Federico Gatti – 6.5

He was not spectacular, but he got his job done before he was subbed off.

Pierre Kalulu – 7.0

He keeps getting better, and his surging run caused the red card. He could be Juve’s Player of the Season.

Juan Cabal 7.0

He was given another starting opportunity in the team and impressed as he defended well and his cross was deflected for the goal.

Manuel Locatelli – 7.0

He delivered a mature midfield performance for the Bianconeri as they dominated the game.

Khephren Thuram – 7.0

The Frenchman returned to the team and was solid, not letting the Lazio midfielders make inroads into the Juve defence.

Andrea Cambiaso – 8.0

He was Juventus’ best player on the night. He defended well, and when he attacked, it caused Lazio all kinds of problems.

Douglas Luiz – 6.5

It was a busy performance from Luiz, and he performed better than before, but there has to be more to the Brazilian midfielder.

Kenan Yildiz – 6.0

He seems to struggle on the right wing and would rather play behind the striker. However, he had a good game, which caused Lazio’s defence to panic whenever he had the ball.

Dusan Vlahovic – 6.5

This was one of those matches where the ball just wouldn’t go in for him, and if he plays this way again, he will score in the next game.

Substitutes

Nicolo Fagioli – 6.5

Added some creativity to the Juventus midfield and helped them maintain control of the game.

Timothy Weah – 7.0

His pace caused Lazio all kinds of problems as their defenders tired out.

Vasilije Adzic – 6.5

It is great to finally see him in a Juve shirt. He was composed and confident on the ball and nearly scored the game’s second goal.

Danilo – 6.0

His experience helped to keep the defence focused as Juve pressed for the winner.