Juventus suffered a last-minute equaliser against Lazio this evening, putting a dent in their Champions League qualification hopes.

Michele di Gregorio – 6.8

He made a brilliant save at the start of the match and put in a fine shift, despite an injury scare.

Pierre Kalulu – 4.0

He let the team down with that red card and they could have won if he was on the pitch.

Renato Veiga – 6.8

Veiga put in a solid display and led the back well after Kalulu was sent off.

Nicolo Savono – 6.5

Savona was also brave, as Lazio relentlessly attacked at the start and end of the game. He will miss the next match.

Timothy Weah – 7.0

He played the entire game because his contribution was impressive both at the front and at the back.

Khephren Thuram – 6.5

Thuram was not as dominant as we have been watching him, but he delivered a fine decent performance still.

Manuel Locatelli – 7.0

This was another combative performance from the Juve captain against a really tough opponent.

Weston McKennie – 7.0

He provided a stunning assist for the goal and remains a key man in the team.

Alberto Costa – 7.5

This is probably his best game in a Juve shirt, as he constantly wanted to create something before he was injured.

Nicolas Gonzalez – 7.0

He gave the Lazio defence so much to worry about, but he should have scored.

Randal Kolo Muani – 7.5

He discovered his goal-scoring touch at the right time and scored again.

Substitutes

Francisco Conceicao – 5.0

He was subbed on at halftime only to be subbed off before the game ended.

Vasilije Adzic – 5.0

If he wants more game time, he must perform better in the few minutes he gets on the field.

Douglas Luiz – N/A

Dusan Vlahovic – N/A

Federico Gatti – N/A