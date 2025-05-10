Juventus suffered a last-minute equaliser against Lazio this evening, putting a dent in their Champions League qualification hopes.
Michele di Gregorio – 6.8
He made a brilliant save at the start of the match and put in a fine shift, despite an injury scare.
Pierre Kalulu – 4.0
He let the team down with that red card and they could have won if he was on the pitch.
Renato Veiga – 6.8
Veiga put in a solid display and led the back well after Kalulu was sent off.
Nicolo Savono – 6.5
Savona was also brave, as Lazio relentlessly attacked at the start and end of the game. He will miss the next match.
Timothy Weah – 7.0
He played the entire game because his contribution was impressive both at the front and at the back.
Khephren Thuram – 6.5
Thuram was not as dominant as we have been watching him, but he delivered a fine decent performance still.
Manuel Locatelli – 7.0
This was another combative performance from the Juve captain against a really tough opponent.
Weston McKennie – 7.0
He provided a stunning assist for the goal and remains a key man in the team.
Alberto Costa – 7.5
This is probably his best game in a Juve shirt, as he constantly wanted to create something before he was injured.
Nicolas Gonzalez – 7.0
He gave the Lazio defence so much to worry about, but he should have scored.
Randal Kolo Muani – 7.5
He discovered his goal-scoring touch at the right time and scored again.
Substitutes
Francisco Conceicao – 5.0
He was subbed on at halftime only to be subbed off before the game ended.
Vasilije Adzic – 5.0
If he wants more game time, he must perform better in the few minutes he gets on the field.
Douglas Luiz – N/A
Dusan Vlahovic – N/A
Federico Gatti – N/A
1 Comment
Garbage ratings. Adzic was only on the pitch for 8 minutes. Nickles Goneloziz was trash, yet he receives a 7. Pathetic. An Absolute Joke.