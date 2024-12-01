Juventus and Lecce battled to a 1-1 draw this evening, in a match where the Bianconeri once again failed to secure a victory despite dominating for large portions. The result leaves questions about their ability to close out games, especially against resilient opponents like Lecce. Here’s our player ratings for the performance.

Player Ratings

Mattia Perin – 7.5

Perin was as reliable as ever between the posts, making crucial saves to keep Juventus in the game. His consistency continues to make life difficult for Michele Di Gregorio, who arrived in Turin aiming to be the club’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Danilo – 6.0

The veteran defender showcased his experience with some key interventions, but his performance was marred by careless turnovers. With a fully fit squad, he might struggle to retain his starting spot.

Federico Gatti – 6.5

Solid defensively, Gatti contributed to keeping Lecce at bay for much of the match. However, his adventurous forward runs began to leave gaps at the back, and he was eventually substituted.

Pierre Kalulu – 7.0

Kalulu was once again Juventus’ standout defender. His positional awareness and composure were vital in neutralizing Lecce’s attacking threats.

Andrea Cambiaso – 8.0

A Man of the Match display from the versatile full-back. Cambiaso excelled in multiple roles, capped by scoring Juventus’ only goal with a well-taken deflected shot. His adaptability and work rate were commendable.

Manuel Locatelli – 6.5

Locatelli was effective in the defensive phases and played a key role in breaking up Lecce’s plays. However, he failed to close down Nikola Krstović, whose cross led to Lecce’s late equaliser.

Khephren Thuram – 6.5

Thuram was composed in possession and contributed to Juve’s attacking transitions. However, he missed a golden opportunity to break the deadlock early in the game, which could have changed its course.

Kenan Yildiz – 7.0

For much of his time on the pitch, Yildiz was Juventus’ most dynamic attacker, constantly probing Lecce’s defence. Unfortunately, he couldn’t deliver the decisive touch when it mattered most.

(Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)

Teun Koopmeiners – 7.5

Koopmeiners delivered one of his best performances in a Juventus shirt. He provided the assist for Cambiaso’s goal and was a steady presence in midfield throughout the game.

Francisco Conceição – 7.5

Conceição was a live wire on the flank, with his pace and directness causing Lecce significant problems. Despite his efforts, he couldn’t find the breakthrough he deserved.

Timothy Weah – 6.5

Weah worked hard as a makeshift number nine but often appeared isolated due to a lack of quality service. He needs more support from his teammates to shine in this role.

Substitutes

Jonas Rouhi – 6.0

Brought on to allow Cambiaso to move into a more attacking role, Rouhi’s task was to shore up the defence. Unfortunately, Juventus still conceded a late goal.

Nicolò Fagioli – 6.0

Replacing Thuram in midfield, Fagioli failed to offer the dynamism needed to control the game. His impact was minimal.

Samuel Mbangula – 6.0

Mbangula made a few lively runs that troubled Lecce’s defence, but he couldn’t provide the spark Juventus needed to seal the win.

Diego Pugno – N/A

Pugno came on too late to have a meaningful influence on the game and did not play enough to earn a rating.