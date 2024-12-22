Juventus battled their way to a determined 2-1 victory over Monza in Serie A this evening, ending a challenging stretch and showing flashes of both grit and quality. Despite a shaky start and occasional defensive lapses, the Bianconeri found a way to prevail, thanks to standout performances from key players and a collective effort to maintain composure under pressure. Here’s how the players performed:
Starting XI
Michele di Gregorio – 7.0
Faced a handful of threats from Monza and made some solid saves. However, there was little he could do about their goal.
Nicolo Savona – 6.5
A decent performance, contributing to the attack when needed, though he didn’t produce anything particularly standout.
Federico Gatti – 7.0
A strong showing in defence, leading the backline well and managing Monza’s key threats effectively.
Pierre Kalulu – 7.5
The best defender on the night for Juventus. Kalulu not only defended resolutely but also carried the ball out of defence with confidence.
Weston McKennie – 8.5
Starting at left-back, McKennie displayed incredible versatility and even managed to score. His adaptability was key throughout the game.
Manuel Locatelli – 7.5
Another commanding performance from Juventus’ midfield general, who continues to grow into the role with maturity and poise.
Teun Koopmeiners – 7.0
Had an impactful first half, contributing to Juve’s control of the game and the scoring. Subbed off at halftime, hopefully not due to injury.
Francisco Conceição – 7.5
Conceição was full of energy and directness, constantly causing problems for Monza with his runs and creativity.
Kenan Yıldız – 8.0
Another impressive performance from the youngster, who looked threatening every time he had possession. His potential is shining through.
Nicolás Gonzalez – 8.5
A great display from Gonzalez. His superb attacking performance, capped with a crucial goal, underlined his importance to the team. Juventus will hope he remains fit and firing.
Dušan Vlahović – 6.5
While Vlahović has been in fine form recently, he was unable to find the back of the net in this game. Still worked hard for the team.
Substitutes
Khéphren Thuram – 7.0
Came on at halftime and brought stability to the midfield, ensuring Juve maintained control.
Andrea Cambiaso – 7.0
It’s a relief for Juventus fans to see Cambiaso fit again. He showed glimpses of his quality after coming on.
Samuel Mbangula – N/A
Had too little time on the pitch to earn a rating.
Vasilije Adžić – N/A
Came on late and didn’t have enough time to make an impact.
Nicolo Fagioli – N/A
Another late substitute with insufficient time to influence the game.
2 Comments
This rating is rediculus, Juve where weak in the whole second and struggle enormously with keeping possession.
Another very disappointing performance. Slow as usual, too many unforced passes. Everyone was absent minded after the first goal.
Yildz is way overrated.
Huijsen is a regular start and scored the first goal against Man U. He’s the only sale I was against, very promising and calm defender after watching his debut in Juventus, yes, only about 10 minutes but it’s enough for a potential world class. He’s way better than Savona and Roughi.