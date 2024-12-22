Juventus battled their way to a determined 2-1 victory over Monza in Serie A this evening, ending a challenging stretch and showing flashes of both grit and quality. Despite a shaky start and occasional defensive lapses, the Bianconeri found a way to prevail, thanks to standout performances from key players and a collective effort to maintain composure under pressure. Here’s how the players performed:

Starting XI

Michele di Gregorio – 7.0

Faced a handful of threats from Monza and made some solid saves. However, there was little he could do about their goal.

Nicolo Savona – 6.5

A decent performance, contributing to the attack when needed, though he didn’t produce anything particularly standout.

Federico Gatti – 7.0

A strong showing in defence, leading the backline well and managing Monza’s key threats effectively.

Pierre Kalulu – 7.5

The best defender on the night for Juventus. Kalulu not only defended resolutely but also carried the ball out of defence with confidence.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Weston McKennie – 8.5

Starting at left-back, McKennie displayed incredible versatility and even managed to score. His adaptability was key throughout the game.

Manuel Locatelli – 7.5

Another commanding performance from Juventus’ midfield general, who continues to grow into the role with maturity and poise.

Teun Koopmeiners – 7.0

Had an impactful first half, contributing to Juve’s control of the game and the scoring. Subbed off at halftime, hopefully not due to injury.

Francisco Conceição – 7.5

Conceição was full of energy and directness, constantly causing problems for Monza with his runs and creativity.

Kenan Yıldız – 8.0

Another impressive performance from the youngster, who looked threatening every time he had possession. His potential is shining through.

Nicolás Gonzalez – 8.5

A great display from Gonzalez. His superb attacking performance, capped with a crucial goal, underlined his importance to the team. Juventus will hope he remains fit and firing.

Dušan Vlahović – 6.5

While Vlahović has been in fine form recently, he was unable to find the back of the net in this game. Still worked hard for the team.

Substitutes

Khéphren Thuram – 7.0

Came on at halftime and brought stability to the midfield, ensuring Juve maintained control.

Andrea Cambiaso – 7.0

It’s a relief for Juventus fans to see Cambiaso fit again. He showed glimpses of his quality after coming on.

Samuel Mbangula – N/A

Had too little time on the pitch to earn a rating.

Vasilije Adžić – N/A

Came on late and didn’t have enough time to make an impact.

Nicolo Fagioli – N/A

Another late substitute with insufficient time to influence the game.