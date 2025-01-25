Juventus finally lost their unbeaten Serie A streak against Napoli in a subpar performance and that is reflected in the player ratings.

Michele di Gregorio – 7.0

Made some outstanding saves to keep Juve in the game, but he could do little to stop either goal.

Weston McKennie – 4.0

Struggled defensively as Napoli repeatedly targeted his side. Failed to handle Frank Anguissa for the equaliser, costing Juve dearly.

Federico Gatti – 6.5

Despite facing constant pressure from Napoli’s attack, he stood out with his determination and made a crucial clearance after Di Gregorio’s goal-line save.

Pierre Kalulu – 6.0

Started strong in the first half, but Napoli’s relentless pressure in the second half shook his confidence.

Andrea Cambiaso – 5.5

Overwhelmed by Matteo Politano’s attacking threat, which also limited his ability to contribute going forward.

Khephren Thuram – 7.0

One of the better performers for Juve, particularly in the first half. His brilliant pass to Kenan Yildiz should have led to a goal.

Manuel Locatelli – 4.0

A poor performance overall. Struggled in midfield and gave away the penalty that ultimately decided the game.

Kenan Yildiz – 5.0

Missed a golden chance to open the scoring early on. His performances have dipped, and he may soon lose his spot to Samuel Mbangula.

Teun Koopmeiners – 4.5

Failed to make an impact in this big game. Juve needed him to step up, but he was largely anonymous.

Nicolas Gonzalez – 6.0

Showed glimpses of danger with his lively play but was unable to deliver in terms of goals.

Randal Kolo Muani – 6.5

Scored on his debut and showcased his pace and dribbling, offering more dynamism than Dusan Vlahovic.

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Substitutes

Samuel Mbangula – 6.0

Tried to create chances after coming on, but Napoli’s defence was well-prepared to neutralise him.

Nicolo Savona – 5.0

Showed his inexperience with a misplaced pass and struggled to adapt to the intensity of the match.

Douglas Luiz – 6.0

Added some composure to midfield, but his presence couldn’t tilt the balance in Juve’s favour.

Francisco Conceição – 5.0

Offered little impact after coming on. Might have made a difference if he had started the game.

Dusan Vlahovic – N/A

Barely had time to influence the game. Despite his contributions this season, his future at the club seems uncertain.