Juventus suffered a 1–0 defeat to Parma this evening. Here are our player ratings following yet another disappointing result.
Michele Di Gregorio – 6.5
He had little to do throughout the match and could not be blamed for the goal conceded.
Pierre Kalulu – 6.5
Operating as one of the three central defenders, he provided width and posed a threat going forward, while remaining solid at the back.
Renato Veiga – 6.5
Another composed performance from Veiga, who continues to make a strong case for his retention by the club.
Lloyd Kelly – 6.0
Defensively sound for the most part, although he may feel he could have done better in the build-up to the goal.
Andrea Cambiaso – 6.0
Showed determination and urgency throughout, frequently trying to spark attacking moves, but ultimately to no avail.
Khephren Thuram – 5.5
Helped Juventus maintain midfield control, yet more was expected of him in terms of offensive contribution.
Manuel Locatelli – 5.5
Led by example in closing down opponents, but his influence in the attacking phase remains limited.
Weston McKennie – 5.0
Started in a wing-back role but failed to reach his usual high standards.
Nicolás González – 5.5
Won the most duels among Juventus players, although his primary responsibility was to contribute offensively, where he fell short.
Randal Kolo Muani – 6.5
Energetic and proactive, notably tracking back to recover possession, but his search for a goal continues.
Dusan Vlahovic – 6.0
Came off injured and did ok when on the pitch, but far more is expected.
Substitutes
Francisco Conceição – 6.5
Lively off the bench and looked the most likely to score among Juve’s forwards.
Kenan Yildiz – 6.0
Struggled to make a notable impact and lacked the sharpness to influence proceedings.
Douglas Luiz – N/A
Alberto Costa – N/A
Timothy Weah – N/A
Ratings 6 and 6.5? They lost to Parma without scoring a goal. Why did anyone get a rating higher than 5?
Moreover, Thuram and Cambiaso both made a huge mistakes that almost resulted in a goal.
Cut 1 from all the players but 1.5 from DV9.
Great that DV9 was injured and I hope it’s his last game.