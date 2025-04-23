Juventus players after losing to Parma (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Juventus suffered a 1–0 defeat to Parma this evening. Here are our player ratings following yet another disappointing result.

Michele Di Gregorio – 6.5

He had little to do throughout the match and could not be blamed for the goal conceded.

Pierre Kalulu – 6.5

Operating as one of the three central defenders, he provided width and posed a threat going forward, while remaining solid at the back.

Renato Veiga – 6.5

Another composed performance from Veiga, who continues to make a strong case for his retention by the club.

Lloyd Kelly – 6.0

Defensively sound for the most part, although he may feel he could have done better in the build-up to the goal.

Andrea Cambiaso – 6.0

Showed determination and urgency throughout, frequently trying to spark attacking moves, but ultimately to no avail.

Khephren Thuram – 5.5

Helped Juventus maintain midfield control, yet more was expected of him in terms of offensive contribution.

Manuel Locatelli – 5.5

Led by example in closing down opponents, but his influence in the attacking phase remains limited.

Weston McKennie – 5.0

Started in a wing-back role but failed to reach his usual high standards.

Nicolás González – 5.5

Won the most duels among Juventus players, although his primary responsibility was to contribute offensively, where he fell short.

Randal Kolo Muani – 6.5

Energetic and proactive, notably tracking back to recover possession, but his search for a goal continues.

Dusan Vlahovic – 6.0

Came off injured and did ok when on the pitch, but far more is expected.

Substitutes

Francisco Conceição – 6.5

Lively off the bench and looked the most likely to score among Juve’s forwards.

Kenan Yildiz – 6.0

Struggled to make a notable impact and lacked the sharpness to influence proceedings.

Douglas Luiz – N/A

Alberto Costa – N/A

Timothy Weah – N/A