Juventus secured a 2-1 win against PSV in the Champions League play-off first leg last night. Here are our player ratings:
Michele De Gregorio – 7.0
He could do nothing about the goal, but he also did not have much to do on the night.
Timothy Weah – 7.5
His pace caused PSV all kinds of problems when he bombed forward, and he defended well.
Federico Gatti – 7.5
A good night for the defender. He was solid at the back and earned an assist at the other end.
Renato Veiga – 7.0
He looks settled in the Juventus defence and will surely get better.
Lloyd Kelly – 6.5
He is settling in well, but he probably should not have made it so easy for Ivan Perišić to shoot and score.
Douglas Luiz – 7.5
One of Luiz’s best nights in Turin, as he combined well with the midfield to help Juve boss the game.
Manuel Locatelli – 7.0
As reliable as ever this season.
Nicolás González – 7.5
A threat every time Juve attacked, as his runs constantly opened up the PSV defence.
Weston McKennie – 8.0
Replaced Teun Koopmeiners behind the striker and delivered a terrific performance, including a stunning goal.
Kenan Yıldız – 6.0
Busy but ineffective. Hooked at half-time.
Randal Kolo Muani – 6.0
His goalscoring run came to an end as he did not contribute much.
Substitutes
Samuel Mbangula – 7.5
The definition of a super-sub tonight.
Francisco Conceição – 6.5
His darting run created the winning goal.
Khéphren Thuram – 6.0
Provided Juventus with an extra body in midfield to help control the game.
Teun Koopmeiners – 6.0
Still not making the impact he was signed to make.
Dušan Vlahović – N/A
