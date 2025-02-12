Juventus secured a 2-1 win against PSV in the Champions League play-off first leg last night. Here are our player ratings:

Michele De Gregorio – 7.0

He could do nothing about the goal, but he also did not have much to do on the night.

Timothy Weah – 7.5

His pace caused PSV all kinds of problems when he bombed forward, and he defended well.

Federico Gatti – 7.5

A good night for the defender. He was solid at the back and earned an assist at the other end.

Renato Veiga – 7.0

He looks settled in the Juventus defence and will surely get better.

Lloyd Kelly – 6.5

He is settling in well, but he probably should not have made it so easy for Ivan Perišić to shoot and score.

Douglas Luiz – 7.5

One of Luiz’s best nights in Turin, as he combined well with the midfield to help Juve boss the game.

Manuel Locatelli – 7.0

As reliable as ever this season.

Nicolás González – 7.5

A threat every time Juve attacked, as his runs constantly opened up the PSV defence.

Weston McKennie – 8.0

Replaced Teun Koopmeiners behind the striker and delivered a terrific performance, including a stunning goal.

Kenan Yıldız – 6.0

Busy but ineffective. Hooked at half-time.

Randal Kolo Muani – 6.0

His goalscoring run came to an end as he did not contribute much.

Substitutes

Samuel Mbangula – 7.5

The definition of a super-sub tonight.

Francisco Conceição – 6.5

His darting run created the winning goal.

Khéphren Thuram – 6.0

Provided Juventus with an extra body in midfield to help control the game.

Teun Koopmeiners – 6.0

Still not making the impact he was signed to make.

Dušan Vlahović – N/A