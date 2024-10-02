Juventus earned a memorable 3-2 win against RB Leipzig in the Champions League this evening, and most of their players had a good day at the office.
Michele di Gregorio – 5.0
He had a good game until he was sent off for that handling outside the area.
Nicolo Savona – 6.5
The youngster continues to impress and did the job he was asked to do.
Gleison Bremer – N/A
Subbed off very early on. Hopefully, he has not suffered a serious injury.
Pierre Kalulu – 7.5
Another solid day at the office as a centre-back. Surely, his move will be made permanent soon.
Andrea Cambiaso – 7.5
Defended well even in the closing stages of the game and provided a fine assist for a Vlahovic goal.
Weston McKennie – 7.0
Tidy and inventive in possession. He pressed well and was strong in the tackle when he had to make some.
Nicolo Fagioli – 8.0
What a superb game he had as he penetrated Leipzig’s defence time and time again. Unlucky not to have scored.
Nicolas Gonzalez – N/A
He was subbed off before he could make a real impact.
Teun Koopmeiners – 6.5
Fagioli overshadowed him in midfield, and he will wish he played better.
Kenan Yildiz – 7.0
He was having a great game before he had to be subbed off because of the red card.
Dusan Vlahovic – 8.0
Another superb performance from the striker. His second goal could win him the best goal of the round. What a player!
Substitutes
Federico Gatti – 7.0
He came on for the injured Bremer and delivered a fine performance, but not spectacular.
Francisco Conceicao – 8.0
He came on for the injured Gonzalez and changed the game with his running before his superb solo goal to earn Juve the points.
Mattia Perin – 7.0
Came on to replace Di Gregorio and rose to the occasion with some important saves.
Douglas Luiz – 6.0
He is still struggling to find his feet and gave away possession in dangerous areas too many times as Juve held on for the win.
