Juventus earned a memorable 3-2 win against RB Leipzig in the Champions League this evening, and most of their players had a good day at the office.

Michele di Gregorio – 5.0

He had a good game until he was sent off for that handling outside the area.

Nicolo Savona – 6.5

The youngster continues to impress and did the job he was asked to do.

Gleison Bremer – N/A

Subbed off very early on. Hopefully, he has not suffered a serious injury.

Pierre Kalulu – 7.5

Another solid day at the office as a centre-back. Surely, his move will be made permanent soon.

Andrea Cambiaso – 7.5

Defended well even in the closing stages of the game and provided a fine assist for a Vlahovic goal.

Weston McKennie – 7.0

Tidy and inventive in possession. He pressed well and was strong in the tackle when he had to make some.

Nicolo Fagioli – 8.0

What a superb game he had as he penetrated Leipzig’s defence time and time again. Unlucky not to have scored.

Nicolas Gonzalez – N/A

He was subbed off before he could make a real impact.

Teun Koopmeiners – 6.5

Fagioli overshadowed him in midfield, and he will wish he played better.

Kenan Yildiz – 7.0

He was having a great game before he had to be subbed off because of the red card.

Dusan Vlahovic – 8.0

Another superb performance from the striker. His second goal could win him the best goal of the round. What a player!

Substitutes

Federico Gatti – 7.0

He came on for the injured Bremer and delivered a fine performance, but not spectacular.

Francisco Conceicao – 8.0

He came on for the injured Gonzalez and changed the game with his running before his superb solo goal to earn Juve the points.

Mattia Perin – 7.0

Came on to replace Di Gregorio and rose to the occasion with some important saves.

Douglas Luiz – 6.0

He is still struggling to find his feet and gave away possession in dangerous areas too many times as Juve held on for the win.