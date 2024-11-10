Juventus defeated Torino 2-0 in the Turin Derby last night. Here are our player ratings:
Mattia Perin – 6.5
Had little to do but made the expected saves when called upon.
Nicolo Savona – 6.5
A mature performance from the youngster, who did what was needed to secure the result.
Federico Gatti – 7.0
Led brilliantly from the back, showing a willingness to make crucial challenges to keep Torino at bay.
Pierre Kalulu – 7.5
Currently the best defender at the club, he constantly reminded Torino of his presence.
Andrea Cambiaso – 7.5
Outstanding in both defence and attack, Cambiaso continues to develop well under Thiago Motta.
Manuel Locatelli – 7.0
One of Juventus’s best players in the game. He shielded the defence effectively and made key passes to initiate attacks.
Khephren Thuram – 7.0
Thuram is evolving into an essential starter for Motta, showing great value and solid performance.
Kenan Yildiz – 8.0
Juventus’s most dangerous attacker all night. He deserved his goal before being substituted.
Teun Koopmeiners – 7.0
Growing in confidence, he played an important role in linking defence and attack.
Timothy Weah – 8.0
Weah was a joy to watch and may develop into Juve’s long-awaited alternative to Dusan Vlahovic.
Dusan Vlahovic – 6.5
Tried to make an impact but was often isolated and struggled to influence the game.
Substitutes
Francisco Conceicao – 7.0
Came on and delivered the second goal that secured the game.
Weston McKennie – N/A
Danilo – N/A
No Comments