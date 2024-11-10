Juventus defeated Torino 2-0 in the Turin Derby last night. Here are our player ratings:

Mattia Perin – 6.5

Had little to do but made the expected saves when called upon.

Nicolo Savona – 6.5

A mature performance from the youngster, who did what was needed to secure the result.

Federico Gatti – 7.0

Led brilliantly from the back, showing a willingness to make crucial challenges to keep Torino at bay.

Pierre Kalulu – 7.5

Currently the best defender at the club, he constantly reminded Torino of his presence.

Andrea Cambiaso – 7.5

Outstanding in both defence and attack, Cambiaso continues to develop well under Thiago Motta.

Manuel Locatelli – 7.0

One of Juventus’s best players in the game. He shielded the defence effectively and made key passes to initiate attacks.

Khephren Thuram – 7.0

Thuram is evolving into an essential starter for Motta, showing great value and solid performance.

Kenan Yildiz – 8.0

Juventus’s most dangerous attacker all night. He deserved his goal before being substituted.

Teun Koopmeiners – 7.0

Growing in confidence, he played an important role in linking defence and attack.

Timothy Weah – 8.0

Weah was a joy to watch and may develop into Juve’s long-awaited alternative to Dusan Vlahovic.

Dusan Vlahovic – 6.5

Tried to make an impact but was often isolated and struggled to influence the game.

Substitutes

Francisco Conceicao – 7.0

Came on and delivered the second goal that secured the game.

Weston McKennie – N/A

Danilo – N/A