Juventus secured a 3–2 victory over Venezia in Serie A last night. Here are our Juventus player ratings for the game that secured Champions League football.

Michele Di Gregorio – 6.0

The Juventus goalkeeper did not cover himself in glory for either of Venezia’s goals. His positioning and reactions could have been sharper, but fortunately for him, Juve still managed to come away with all three points.

Alberto Costa – 7.0

Costa continues to develop with every appearance. He was particularly effective going forward and contributed significantly to Juventus’ attacking transitions. A solid showing that highlights his ongoing growth.

Nicolo Savona – 6.5

Selected to start in central defence, Savona delivered a reasonable performance, though he lacked the composure and assurance typically seen from Veiga or Gatti. Improvement is needed in his positioning and decision-making under pressure.

Lloyd Kelly – 7.0

Arguably, Juventus’ most reliable defender on a night when the backline was tested. Kelly’s reading of the game and timely interventions helped keep the hosts ahead during some nervy spells.

Andrea Cambiaso – 7.0

Cambiaso delivered another excellent performance, thriving in wide areas and frequently finding space to drive at the Venezia defence. His movement and intent were consistent throughout.

Khéphren Thuram – 7.5

Returning to the starting line-up, Thuram showcased his class in midfield, dictating tempo and helping Juventus maintain control for large portions of the match.

Manuel Locatelli – 8.0

Locatelli was the standout performer on the night. He controlled proceedings in midfield and dispatched the decisive penalty with composure. His leadership and technical quality were vital in securing European qualification.

Nicolás González – 7.0

Operating as a wing-back, González adapted well and performed his duties effectively. He balanced his defensive responsibilities with forward runs, contributing to both phases of play.

Francisco Conceição – 7.0

Positioned just behind the striker, Conceição was a constant nuisance for the Venezia defence. His creativity and movement added unpredictability to Juventus’ attack.

Kenan Yildiz – 7.5

Yildiz was once again a standout. He ended the season in fine form and demonstrated maturity beyond his years. Supporters will be eager to see how he progresses next term.

Randal Kolo Muani – 7.0

A strong performance capped by a goal, which may prove to be his final one in a Juventus shirt. He led the line well and linked up with his teammates effectively.

Substitutes

Renato Veiga – 7.0

Came on to help stabilise the defence and did so with composure. His presence added solidity at a crucial stage.

Weston McKennie – 5.5

Offered little impact after his introduction. Struggled to influence the game in any meaningful way.

Dušan Vlahović – 6.0

Brought on to provide an additional goal threat but was unable to find the net despite his efforts.

Timothy Weah – N/A

Too little time on the pitch to warrant a fair rating.

Federico Gatti – N/A

Played too briefly to make a noticeable impact.