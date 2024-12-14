Michele di Gregorio – 5.5

Not his best performance. He failed to command his area effectively and looked shaky on the rare occasions Venezia attacked.

Nicolo Savona – 6.5

A solid display. He contributed well in attack while holding his own defensively.

Federico Gatti – 7.5

Scored the opening goal and was generally composed in defence. However, he will feel disappointed that Juventus conceded twice.

Pierre Kalulu – 6.5

Not his best showing for Juve. He struggled at times against Venezia’s attack and was overly eager to push forward, leaving gaps at the back.

Danilo – 6.5

A quieter performance compared to his standout display against Manchester City. He could have done more to lead the team in preserving or extending their lead.

Khephren Thuram – 7.0

Another commanding performance in midfield. He showcased why he deserves to start regularly and came close to scoring.

Weston McKennie – 6.5

His performance dipped compared to the high standards he set against Manchester City. He worked hard but lacked the same influence.

Timothy Weah – 6.5

Juventus tried to exploit his pace and skill, but he struggled to trouble Venezia before being substituted.

Teun Koopmeiners – 6.0

Still hasn’t lived up to expectations since joining Juventus. He should have contributed more to secure a second goal.

Kenan Yildiz – 7.0

Unlucky to have his goal ruled out, but he was lively throughout and a constant problem for Venezia’s defence.

Dusan Vlahovic – 7.0

Another strong performance from Vlahovic. He stepped up to confidently convert the penalty that rescued a point for Juventus.

Substitutes

Douglas Luiz – 6.0

Brought on to add creativity but didn’t have the desired impact.

Francisco Conceição – 6.5

The brightest of Juventus’ substitutes. His energy and intent left many wishing he had started the match.

Nicolo Fagioli – 6.0

Came on to help turn the game around but failed to make a significant impact.

Manuel Locatelli – N/A

Had too little time on the pitch to be rated fairly.

Nicolás González – N/A

A welcome return, but like Locatelli, he had minimal time to influence the game.