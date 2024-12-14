Michele di Gregorio – 5.5
Not his best performance. He failed to command his area effectively and looked shaky on the rare occasions Venezia attacked.
Nicolo Savona – 6.5
A solid display. He contributed well in attack while holding his own defensively.
Federico Gatti – 7.5
Scored the opening goal and was generally composed in defence. However, he will feel disappointed that Juventus conceded twice.
Pierre Kalulu – 6.5
Not his best showing for Juve. He struggled at times against Venezia’s attack and was overly eager to push forward, leaving gaps at the back.
Danilo – 6.5
A quieter performance compared to his standout display against Manchester City. He could have done more to lead the team in preserving or extending their lead.
Khephren Thuram – 7.0
Another commanding performance in midfield. He showcased why he deserves to start regularly and came close to scoring.
Weston McKennie – 6.5
His performance dipped compared to the high standards he set against Manchester City. He worked hard but lacked the same influence.
Timothy Weah – 6.5
Juventus tried to exploit his pace and skill, but he struggled to trouble Venezia before being substituted.
Teun Koopmeiners – 6.0
Still hasn’t lived up to expectations since joining Juventus. He should have contributed more to secure a second goal.
Kenan Yildiz – 7.0
Unlucky to have his goal ruled out, but he was lively throughout and a constant problem for Venezia’s defence.
Dusan Vlahovic – 7.0
Another strong performance from Vlahovic. He stepped up to confidently convert the penalty that rescued a point for Juventus.
Substitutes
Douglas Luiz – 6.0
Brought on to add creativity but didn’t have the desired impact.
Francisco Conceição – 6.5
The brightest of Juventus’ substitutes. His energy and intent left many wishing he had started the match.
Nicolo Fagioli – 6.0
Came on to help turn the game around but failed to make a significant impact.
Manuel Locatelli – N/A
Had too little time on the pitch to be rated fairly.
Nicolás González – N/A
A welcome return, but like Locatelli, he had minimal time to influence the game.
2 Comments
This midfield is hardly worth 20 bucks
We wen from Pogba, Pirlo , Vidal to these noobs
I wish we had Marotta back. he would never buy these overpriced useless players
Flop Loca is the best midfielder right now, lol.
Useless back and forth pass through the season. No midfielder player can penetrate the centre. I am not talking about Pogba but Rabiot’s caliber. Koop is not an AM. Have u ever seen a slow, no tech, can’t pass, can’t dribble, can’t score AM? 20m valuation would be very generous. If the squad is not working, why not change to 442 or 352? Motta is not a top coach.Period.