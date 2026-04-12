Although it wasn’t their best performance, Juventus returned to Turin with three invaluable points in the bag thanks to a narrow win over Atalanta.

The hosts had the upper hand in the first half, but they were impeded by Lady Luck, especially when Giorgio Scalvini’s header hit the post. Nevertheless, the Bianconeri gradually grew into the game before taking the lead through Jeremie Boga after the break. The visitors were able to cling on to their slim lead until the end of the match.

Here are our player ratings for Juventus, who earned a 1-0 win over Atalanta, which could make all the difference in the Champions League race.

Juventus XI (3-4-2-1)

Michele Di Gregorio – 7

A positive return to the starting lineup for the Italian goalkeeper, who earned a clean sheet. Did well to come across and catch Berat Djimsiti’s header, and was always alert to the danger.

Pierre Kalulu – 6

The Frenchman lost an early aerial duel against Scalvini, which almost resulted in a goal for Atalanta, but regained his composure afterwards and put on a solid showing.

Gleison Bremer – 7

A dominant display at the back from the Brazilian defender, who made a flurry of decisive clearances. Won his duels against Nikola Krstovic and Gianluca Scamacca.

Lloyd Kelly – 6

The Englishman was reliable in defence, but he should improve his distribution.

Emil Holm – 7

An impressive performance from the Bologna loanee, especially when considering he’s been out of action for two months. Delivered the cross that sparked the winner, and created a golden chance squandered by Thuram. He even outmuscled the powerful Sead Kolasinac on one occasion.

Manuel Locatelli – 6.5

The Juventus captain made important interventions at the back, and held his own against Ederson, but his attacking contribution was limited this time.

Khephren Thuram – 6

The French international put on a shift in the middle of the park, but lacked quality on crucial occasions. Wasted an inviting chance to kill off the match due to a poor finish.

Andrea Cambiaso – 5

The Genoa youth product was in a sea of troubles when defending against Charles De Ketelaere and Davide Zappacosta, while his attacking contributions weren’t always on cue.

Francisco Conceicao – 6.5

An electric display for the Portuguese winger, who played an integral role in the winner. Could have helped Boga and David score more goals, but put too much power on the ball on a few occasions.

Kenan Yildiz – 5.5

The Turkish star created Juve’s solitary chance of the first half when he found Kelly with an accurate cross. However, Luciano Spalletti decided to haul him off early in the second period after losing possession in dangerous areas one too many times. He was obviously struggling with fitness.

Jeremie Boga – 6.5

Like Holm, the Ivorian produced the goods against his former employers. After a listless first half, he was able to pounce on a goalmouth scramble to score, albeit with a scrappy touch. He also ran more than any other player in what was a generous display.

Substitutes

Jonathan David – 6

The Canadian did well to hold up the play and help bring out the forward.

Federico Gatti – 6.5

A convincing cameo from the Italian defender who solidified Juve’s backline and made crucial blocks, albeit he risked giving away a penalty for a handball.

Teun Koopmeiners – 5.5

The Dutchman would have loved to make a statement against Bergamo’s boo-boys, but he didn’t produce much.

Fabio Miretti – N/A

Filip Kostic – N/A