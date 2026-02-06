While the final result may be too harsh, Juventus were eliminated from the Coppa Italia at the hands of Atalanta, who put three unanswered goals past Mattia Perin.

The Bianconeri saw more of the ball, and had several dangerous chances, but they lacked the serenity in the final third. On the contrary, the Orobici were exceptionally clinical in front of goal, although they had luck on their side when Gleison Bremer’s handball gifted a spot-kick, resulting in the opener.

Here are our player ratings for Juventus, who suffered a 0-3 defeat in Bergamo against Atalanta, as was the case when they met at the same stage of the competition in January 2019.

Juventus XI (3-5-2)

Mattia Perin – 5.5

Aside from picking the ball from his net thrice, the experienced goalkeeper had very little to do. However, none of the goals were his mistake, including the third, which came from a slightly deflected shot.

Federico Gatti – 6

A decent outing at the back from the Italian on his long-awaited return to the starting lineup. He also tried to make some attacking contributions, but to little effect.

Gleison Bremer – 5

While the Brazilian had his moments, he had a negative role to play in all three goals. Gave away the spot-kick on the opener with an unfortunate own goal, opted against clearing the square ball on the second, and gifted Atalanta possession on the third.

Lloyd Kelly – 5

The Englishman couldn’t prevent the square ball on the second goal. Tried to block Mario Pasalic’s shot on the third, but inadvertently wrongfooted his goalkeeper.

Pierre Kalulu – 5.5

The French defender had a positive start, but his impact dwindled as the match progressed. Couldn’t arrive in time to prevent Kamaldeen Sulemana from tapping home the second goal.

Manuel Locatelli – 6

The Juventus captain put on a shift in the middle of the park, helping the team win back the ball and maintain possession. The whole game plan faltered following his exit.

Khephren Thuram – 6

The France international held his own in his battle against Ederson and Marten De Roon, but he couldn’t truly influence the game.

Andrea Cambiaso – 5.5

The wing-back had his moments, producing some sublime crosses to the box, but he gave away possession in his own half, which allowed Atalanta to double their lead.

Francisco Conceicao – 5.5

The Portuguese winger will be kicking himself for failing to capitalise on a golden opportunity to break the deadlock when he saw his shot blocked by Marco Carnesecchi. He tried to rectify his mistake shortly afterwards, but his effort crashed against the woodwork.

Weston McKennie – 5.5

The American played as an attacking midfielder and even switched to a striker at one point, but he lacked the ability to execute his chances properly.

Jonathan David – 6

A generous display from the Canadian striker, who ran all over the pitch and set up McKennie on a couple of occasions. However, his teammates didn’t provide him with sufficient service.

Substitutes

Jeremie Boga – 6

The Ivorian produced some exciting touches on his Juventus debut and almost created the equaliser for McKennie.

Teun Koopmeiners – 5.5

The Dutchman was given a raucous reception on his return to Bergamo, but couldn’t respond to his former supporters with anything noteworthy.

Emil Holm – 5.5

Another former Atalanta man who was brought in by Spalletti in the second half. But he didn’t seem to know what his duties were on the pitch.

Edon Zhegrova – N/A

Lois Openda N/A