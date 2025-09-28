Juventus registered their second Serie A draw in a row, as they shared the spoils with Atalanta at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

The Bianconeri were the better side in the first half, but couldn’t find the breakthrough. On the contrary, La Dea took advantage of Vasilije Adzic’s mistake to open the scoring through Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Nevertheless, Juan Cabal salvaged a point for the home side on his return from injury. Juventus had the opportunity to snatch the win following Marten de Roon’s dismissal, but they failed to apply the finish.

So here are our player ratings for Juventus who settled for a 1-1 draw against Atalanta.

Juventus (3-4-2-1)

Michele Di Gregorio – 6

A quiet outing for the goalkeeper who could do little about Sulemana’s clinical opener.

Federico Gatti – 6

A mixed bag from the Italian defender who made way for more attacking options in the second half.

Gleison Bremer – 6

The Brazilian was resolute for as long as he lasted, but he almost gifted Nikola Krstovic a goal after misjudging an air ball.

Lloyd Kelly – 6.5

The Englishman continues to win over his initial detractors, as he produced another convincing showing at the back.

Pierre Kalulu – 6

The former Milan defender almost scored in the second minute but was denied by the post. Switched from wing-back to centre-back in the second half.

Teun Koopmeiners – 5.5

The Dutchman ran more than anyone else, but still lacked the required technical touch and creativity.

Khephren Thuram – 5.5

The French midfielder had a promising start, but he doesn’t seem to be at his best physically. Found difficulties matching Mario Pasalic for pace, which might have prompted his exit early in the second half.

Andrea Cambiaso – 7

An inspiring display from the Italy international who won his duel against Raoul Bellanova on the wing, while helping the midfielders in the buildup as he operated in a free role.

Vasilije Adzic – 4.5

Aside from a couple of dangerous attempts on target, the teenager had a full debut to forget. Gave away possession cheaply on at least five occasions, and this eventually proved costly, allowing Atalanta to break the deadlock against the run of play.

Kenan Yildiz – 6

Juventus always resorted to the Turk for inspiration, but aside from a few flashes of brilliance, he was kept at bay by the Atalanta defenders.

Loic Openda – 5

The Belgian has once again failed to justify his selection ahead of Vlahovic and Jonathan David. He has yet to present himself as a threat in front of goal.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Substitutues

Dusan Vlahovic – 5.5

He was brought on to play as the big centre-forward, but often drifted wide when his team needed him in the box.

Weston McKennie – 6

The American brought some much-needed energy in midfield and caused De Roon’s dismissal, but should have done better when he had the chance to win it for Juventus.

Edon Zhegrova – 6.5

A vibrant cameo from the speed demon who gave Davide Zappacosta nightmares.

Joao Mario – 6

The Portuguese’s crosses weren’t too accurate, but one of them ended up being the assist for Cabal’s equaliser thanks to a deflection

Juan Cabal – 7

A dream return for the Colombian who opened his account for Juventus in his first appearance after 10 months on the sidelines.