Juventus ended their pre-season tour with a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The Bianconeri dominated possession and had dangerous chances in the first half, but Dusan Vlahovic was far from clinical.

On the other hand, Diego Simeone’s men managed to find the back of the net early in the second half thanks to Joao Felix who made an immediate impact upon his entry.

The Cochoneros then sealed the win thanks to a spot-kick converted by Angel Correa.

Despite Juve’s defeat, there were some encouraging signs both on the individual and collective levels.

In their player ratings, IlBianconero identified Khephren Thuram as the club’s best performer. The 23-year-old won possession on countless occasions and did fairly well in the buildup phase.

Manuel Locatelli and Douglas Luiz weren’t too far behind, also producing an encouraging display in the middle of the park. The same goes for Timothy Weah who caused havoc on the right wing on a few occasions.

On the contrary, Vlahovic received the lowest grade among the starters after squandering several scoring opportunities.

Nicolo Fagioli also failed to make an impact after taking the field in the second half.

Juventus (4-1-4-1): Di Gregorio (6.5); Cambiaso (6), Gatti (6), Bremer (6), Cabal (5.5); Thuram (7); Weah (6.5), Locatelli (6.5), Douglas Luiz (6.5), Yildiz (6); Vlahovic (5) – Subs: Danilo (5.5), Fagioli (5) – Coach. Thiago Motta (6.5)