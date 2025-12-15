The Stadio Dall’Ara has witnessed one of the most anticipated clashes of Serie A Round 15, and it ended with Juventus prevailing over Bologna.

Juan Cabal came off the bench to score the goal that separated the two sides, while Torbjørn Heggem impeded the Rossoblu by receiving a straight red card shortly afterwards.

Here are our player ratings for Juventus, who finished off a positive week by beating Bologna 1-0 away from home.

Juventus XI (3-4-2-1)

Michele Di Gregorio – 7

The Italian produced a double save early in the match, and then put a fingertip to Nadir Zortea’s smashing shot at the stroke of half-time. Never put a foot wrong.

Pierre Kalulu – 6

The Frenchman had some nervy moments at the back against Nicolo Cambiaghi, as he looks like a player who could do with a breather. Nevertheless, he also offered some impressive contributions in attack, including a deft backheel that freed Conceicao.

Lloyd Kelly – 7.5

A monstrous display at the back from the Englishman who ate Thijs Dallinga alive, winning every single aerial duel against the Dutch striker.

Teun Koopmeiners – 5.5

The Dutchman expectedly struggled with Riccardo Orsolini’s trickery, receiving an early yellow card. He was also given some scares by Zortea, but we can’t really fault him since he continues to be played out of position.

Weston McKennie – 6.5

As usual, the American ran more than anyone else in the match and was all over the pitch. He thought he had set up David for the opener, but the goal was disallowed for an offside position.

Manuel Locatelli – 6

The Juventus captain struggled to pick up his teammates, as his long passes were often intercepted. But he did his duty well in the defensive phase.

Khephren Thuram – 6.5

After some frustrating weeks, the France international showed flashes of his former self as he charged forward with real venom. Played an instrumental role in the midfield battle.

Andrea Cambiaso – 5.5

An underwhelming display from the Italian international on his return to the Dall’Ara. He was struggling in his duel against Zortea, and his execution was off cue more often than not.

Francisco Conceicao – 6

The Portuguese caused havoc on the right wing as is often the case, but still has a knack for going down too easily, so his reputation is preceding him with match officials.

Kenan Yildiz – 7

The Turkish star was at the centre of every dangerous Juventus play, including the winner, when he provided the assist with a lovely cross to the box. However, the youngster will feel he should have scored from one of the inviting chances that came his way.

Jonathan David – 5.5

The Canadian is showing signs of improvement with every fresh outing, as he’s beginning to better connect with his support crew. But it remains an insufficient display.

Substitutes

Juan Cabal – 7

Aside from a needlessly botched clearance that almost cost Juventus, the Colombian had a dream outing. He escaped his market to head home the solitary goal of the contest, and put Openda through on a couple of occasions.

Lois Openda – 6.5

Another influential substitution from Spalletti. The Belgian’s pace was a menace against Bologna’s high defensive line, and it forced Heggem to commit a challenge that earned him a red card. However, the 25-year-old still has to improve his finishing.

Gleison Bremer – N/A

Fabio Miretti – N/A