At the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Juventus made short work of Bologna, who were no match for the hosts’ pace and fluidity.

Jonathan David broke the deadlock early on, while Khephren Thuram came off the bench to seal the win with a second goal.

Here are our player ratings for Juventus, who are now one step closer to Champions League qualification thanks to their 2-0 victory over Bologna.

Juventus XI (3-4-2-1)

Michele Di Gregorio – 6

An easy clean sheet for the former Monza goalkeeper, who didn’t have a save to make all match.

Pierre Kalulu – 7.5

A formidable performance from the French defender, who provided the assist for the opener through an exquisite cross. He was also unwavering at the back.

Gleison Bremer – 7

The Brazilian international bullied Santiago Castro and company. He was the first to almost every ball and even had occasional contributions in attack.

Lloyd Kelly – 7

A solid display from the Englishman, who pulled off key blocks and interventions.

Emil Holm – 6.5

The Swede enjoyed a solid 45 minutes against his parent club, but was unlucky to see his rocket crash against the woodwork. Looked comfortable against Nicolo Cambiaghi, but he should work on his passing.

Weston McKennie – 8

An almost complete performance from the Texan on his return from suspension. He began as a central midfielder, before moving to the right flank after the break, and finishing the contest as a left wing-back.

He showed his tactical awareness by trying to pick up David every time the latter made a run, and had some superb give-and-go combinations with Boga. Nevertheless, the cherry on top was his inch-perfect assist for Thuram.

Manuel Locatelli – 7

The Juventus captain was solid and reliable as ever. Dominated his duel against Simon Sohm and put Conceicao through on goal with a sublime pass.

Andrea Cambiaso – 6.5

The Italian wing-back had the upper hand in his duel against Riccardo Orsolini. Offered important contributions in both phases of the game.

Francisco Conceicao – 7

The tenacious Portuguese winger kept the ball in play in the lead-up to the opener. Found himself one-on-one with Federico Ravaglia on two occasions, but he only beat the goalkeeper when he was in an offside position. He also picked up David with a clever through ball.

Jeremie Boga – 7

An electric performance from the Ivorian, who filled in brilliantly for Yildiz on the left wing. He was almost unplayable in the early going, but his impact dwindled as the match progressed.

Jonathan David – 7

The Canadian striker ended his goal drought with a clinical touch just 90 seconds into the game. Combined well with his teammates and played a role in the build-up, but wasted an inviting chance to bag a brace when his shot whistled past the post late in the first half.

Substitutes

Khephren Thuram – 7

A superb second half from the Frenchman, who scored the second goal with a towering header that his brother Marcus would have been proud of. Helped Juventus boss the middle of the park.

Kenan Yildiz – 5.5

The Turkish star looked frustrated and out of sorts as he continues to struggle with keen pain.

Edon Zhegrova – 5.5

The Kosovar tried to create chances for his teammates, but he hugged the ball too much at times. Wasted possession late in the match, allowing Bologna to launch a counterattack.

Federico Gatti – N/A

Lois Openda – N/A