At the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Juventus rounded off a positive week by earning a narrow victory over their visitors, Cagliari.

The Rossoblu stunned the home crowds by taking a shocking lead in the 26th minute through Sebastiano Esposito, but Kenan Yildiz immediately replied with a well-taken half-volley, before finishing off a wonderful team play that gave the Bianconeri the lead just before half-time.

The hosts had several chances to add ot their lead in the second half, but they eventually settled for 2-1 win. So here are our player ratings for Juventus, who returned to winning ways in Serie A at Cagliari’s expense.

Juventus XI (3-4-2-1)

Mattia Perin – 6

It wasn’t the busiest evening for Luciano Spalletti’s surprise pick, but he positioned himself well to deny Riyad Idrissi from an acute angle.

Pierre Kalulu – 7.5

A fabulous display from the Frenchman who held his own at the back, and showcased his ever-improving attacking skills by drawing a few fouls and, more importantly, providing the assist on the winner.

Lloyd Kelly – 7

A commanding display from the Englishman at the heart of the backline. He was able to tame the in-form Gennaro Borelli and looked comfortable with the ball at his feet.

Teun Koopmeiners – 7

The Dutchman hardly looked like a player fielded out of position. He also came agonisingly close to scoring in the second half.

Weston McKennie – 7

The versatile American can do a job almost anywhere, and he proved it once more with a solid display at right wing-back. His deft flick provided the ‘pre-assist’ for the winner.

Manuel Locatelli – 7

The Juventus captain ran more than anyone else on the field. His passes were always on cue, and when his attacking teammates weren’t able to charge the ball forward in the final minutes, he still had the energy to do it himself.

Khephren Thuram – 6.5

The Frenchman has yet to regain his optimal form, but his drive set up the equaliser for Yildiz.

Filip Kostic – 4

The wing-back was put out of his misery at half-time before he could cause further damage. Had a torrid time against the younger Marco Palestra, who dispossessed him on the opener. He was equally dreadful in the attacking phase.

Francisco Conceicao – 6.5

The Portuguese was a true livewire, dribbling past his markers on numerous occasions. However, he was guilty of squandering three inviting chances

Kenan Yildiz – 8

Although he didn’t see the ball as much as Conceicao, the Turkish youngster only needed two shots to turn the match upside-down. His composure and efficiency are remarkable for his age.

Kenan Yildiz (Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

Dusan Vlahovic – 5.5

The Serbian had a quiet half hour before suffering an injury after attempting a shot on target. Perhaps Spalletti should have heeded the warning signs, as the striker had been physically struggling over the past few weeks.

Substitutes

Jonathan David – 5

After his last-minute winner in midweek, the Canadian was harshly booed by his own supporters after squandering possession one too many times.

Andrea Cambiaso – 6.5

Palestra’s free rein on the flank ended when Cambiaso took the field after the interval. The wing-back offered a vital contribution in both phases

Fabio Miretti – 6.5

The young midfielder has taken his game up a notch, as confirmed by his fruitful cameo. Won back possession on several occasions and helped the team advance the play.

Juan Cabal – N/A

Lois Openda – N/A