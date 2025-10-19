COMO, ITALY - OCTOBER 19: Francisco Conceicao of Juventus competes for the ball with Marc Olivier Kenpf of Como 1907 during the Serie A match between Como 1907 and Juventus FC at Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium on October 19, 2025 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Juventus ended a series of five straight draws by succumbing to defeat at the hands of their hosts Como at the Stadio Sinigaglia.

The Lariani took the lead as early as the fourth minute through Marc-Oliver Kempf following a stunning assist from Nico Paz. The unplayable young Argentine then punished the visitors by finishing off a swift counterattack in the 79th with an asonishing strike to seal a 2-0 victory.

So here are our player ratings for the Igor Tudor’s disappointing crew who have now suffered defeat for the first time this season.

Juventus (4-3-3)

Michele Di Gregorio – 5

The Italian goalkeeper had no chance on the opener, but some might argue he could have done more on the second goal. He also parried several shots straight into an opponent.

Pierre Kalulu – 5.5

The Frenchman showed his improving attacking arsenal, but his outing was blemished from the very start, as he lost track of Kempf on the opener.

Daniele Rugani – 5.5

A shaky display at the back from the experienced defender who almost gifted his former teammate Alvaro Morata a goal with a terrible backpass.

Lloyd Kelly – 5.5

The Englishman found some success against Paz, but he was also guilty of committing a few too many mistakes at the back.

Lloyd Kelly and Nico Paz (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Andrea Cambiaso – 5

The Italian full-back endured one of his poorest outing. He tried to cover for Kalulu’s absence on the second goal, but failed to stop Paz.

Teun Koopmeiners – 5.5

The Dutchman displayed some signs of improvement, but still not enough to convince the Bianconeri faitfhul. He couldn’t generate enough power behind his header when given the opportunity.

Manuel Locatelli – 6

The Juventus captain had a slow start, but his long balls were the team’s biggest source of danger. He also did well to shield his backline.

Khephren Thuram – 6

The French midfielder ran his socks off, but just couldn’t apply the finish in the final third.

Francisco Conceicao – 4.5

The Portuguese couldn’t keep his footing on several occasions, and was at times too selfish. His passing and crossing were also below bar.

Jonathan David – 5.5

The Canadian connected well with his teammates and led a few promising counterattacks. He also tapped the ball in on the disallowed goal. However, Juventus fans are expecting much from the from the striker.

Kenan Yildiz – 6

The Turkish star danced his way through the Como defenders at times, and set up promising chances for his teammates. However, he lost steam in the second half after getting frustrated with his teammates.

Substitutes

Dusan Vlahovic – 5.5

The Serbian was determined to make an impact following his introduction, but hardly got a sniff. He only hit the target with a long-range freekick

Weston McKennie – 5

The American never made himself noticed on either phase.

Filip Kostic – N/A

Joao Mario – N/A