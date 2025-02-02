Following their come-from-behind victory over Empoli, it’s time to reveals our ratings for the Juventus players.

Juventus XI

Michele Di Gregorio – 5.5

The goalkeeper was beaten by Mattia De Sciglio’s tame header which went between his legs. In his defence, he didn’t have a clear vision.

Timothy Weah – 6.5

The versatile American put on a shift at right-back and his long-range effort was behind Kolo Muani’s second goal.

Federico Gatti – 7

The Italian defender won almost every duel against Sebastiano Esposito and Lorenzo Colombo.

Renato Veiga – 6

The new signing had a nervy start as one could expect on his club debut, but grew in confidence as the match progressed.

Nicolo Savona – 6.5

The youngster played in an unusual role on the left flank, but you could hardly tell. Offered Yildiz support in attack and looked solid at the back against Gyasi.

Manuel Locatelli – 6

A game of hits and misses from the Regista, but eventually helped Juventus boss the middle of the park.

Teun Koopmeiners – 5.5

Another underwhelming display from the Dutchman who played in a slightly deeper role than usual. Almost scored the equalizer but his close-range shot was blocked by McKennie.

Nicolas Gonzalez – 6

The Argentine went for the spectacular but his shot was too central. But an overall decent display on the right wing.

Weston McKennie – 5.5

The American ran his socks off as usual, but was wasteful in possession. Lacked the quality required in the final third.

Kenan Yildiz – 6.5

The Turkish teenager was one of the few bright spots for Juventus in the first half, causing havoc on the left flank. His brilliant turn sparked the second goal.

Randal Kolo Muani – 8

The Frenchman marked his first appearance at the Allianz Stadium with a brace that turned the result upside-down. Juve’s attack operates much more smoothly with him in the lineup.

Substitutes

Dusan Vlahovic – 7

A much-improved cameo from Serbian, even before scoring the goal. Had three teammates in support, but showcased his keen desire to reconcile with the net by selfishly taking the shot himself.

Khephren Thuram – 7

Picked up Conceicao’s run with an inch-perfect long ball for the fourth goal.

Francisco Conceicao – 7

Kept his composure to produce a clinical shot despite going full throttle.