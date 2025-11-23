After the November international break, Juventus picked up from where they left off, settling for another disappointing draw against one of their rivals. Filip Kostic silenced the purple crowds at the Artemio Franchi with a sublime effort from long range. However, Rolando Mandragora outdid him with an absolute screamer that earned the struggling Viola a valuable point.

So here are our player ratings for Juventus who have now registered their third consecutive draw in all competitions, after sharing the spoils with Fiorentina.

Juventus XI (3-4-2-1)

Michele Di Gregorio – 5.5

The goalkeeper didn’t have an awful lot to do in Florence, but was left stranded for the goal. He also had some nervy moments on the ball.

Pierre Kalulu – 6

The Frenchman had his hits and misses at the back, but it was a decent showing overall.

Lloyd Kelly – 6

On his return from injury, the former Newcastle man was entrusted with the daunting task of man-marking Moise Kean. Although he inevitably had some scary moments, it could have been significantly worse.

Teun Koopmeiners – 5.5

The Dutchman’s limited defensive prowess was finally exposed, as he was sent into a frenzy every time Kean attacked from his side.

Andrea Cambiaso – 5.5

A forgettable showing from the wing-back who failed to deliver a proper ball to the box. He also struggled in his duel against Fabiano Parisi.

Manuel Locatelli – 6.5

The Juventus captain bailed his teammates at the back on a few occasions, and also produced some lovely through balls, including the one that prompted the revoked spot-kick.

Khephren Thuram – 5.5

The Frenchman was far from his best. His usual runs and insertions were nowhere to be seen.

Filip Kostic – 6.5

While it wasn’t a vintage display by any means, the winger took his shot brilliantly, giving Juventus a crucial lead, one they failed to protect.

Weston McKennie – 6

The energetic American was all over the field, but his attacking impact was somewhat limited. Almost headed home the winner, but was denied by a wonderful save from Angel De Gea.

Kenan Yildiz – 5

Perhaps the Turkish youngster was lacking the required support, but it was one of his poorest displays in a Juventus shirt. Aside from one promising run in the second half, he produced little to nothing.

Dusan Vlahovic – 6

While this may look like a generous rating, it should be remembered that the Serbian was taken off his game by the shameful racial abuse he received from his former supporters. The striker should have done better after working himself into a one-on-one situation with De Gea. However, many would argue that he deserved a spot-kick for Pablo Mari’s challenge.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Substitutes

Fabio Miretti – 6

The Italian was a slight upgrade on Thuram, adding some depth to the final third.

Juan Cabal – 5

The Colombian committed too many fouls and risked being sent off on his return from injury.

Francisco Conceicao – 7

The Portuguese was easily Juve’s ultimate source of danger, but perhaps wasn’t granted enough time to change the outcome of the match.

