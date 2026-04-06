Juventus made the most out of Roma and Como’s slip-ups, as they beat Genoa by two unanswered goals to place themselves just one point behind the Champions League zone.

Gleison Bremer and Weston McKennie gave the Old Lady a two-goal lead after 17 minutes, but they couldn’t quite kill off the contest with a third, which kept the visitors’ hopes alive. The Grifone almost halved the deficit in the second half, but Michele Di Gregorio pulled off a terrific save on Aaron Martin’s penalty kick to preserve the advantage.

Here are our player ratings for Juventus, who earned a routine 2-0 win over Genoa in front of their home supporters in Turin.

Juventus XI (3-4-2-1)

Mattia Perin – 6

The experienced goalkeeper was almost a bystander against his former club for 45 minutes before making way for Di Gregorio.

Pierre Kalulu – 7

An almost complete performance from the France international, who won the vast majority of his duels at the back, and occasionally joined the attacks.

Gleison Bremer – 6.5

A story of two halves for the Brazilian, who scored the opener after four minutes and looked outstanding against Lorenzo Colombo in the first period, but found some difficulties after the break, and ended up giving away a spot-kick.

Lloyd Kelly – 6.5

The former Newcastle man was almost untroubled at the back. Produced the assist for Bremer’s opener.

Weston McKennie – 7

The versatile American showcased his finishing touch by rounding off a slick counter-attack, but he will be kicking himself for squandering two glorious chances later on.

Manuel Locatelli – 7

A dominant display in the middle of the park from the Juventus captain, who never shied away from a sliding tackle. Picked up his teammates with precise passes and long balls.

Khephren Thuram – 6.5

The French midfielder may have faded as the match progressed, but it was an overall impressive display filled with dynamic runs and generous contributions.

Andrea Cambiaso – 6

The Italian left-back started the match on a positive note, combining well with Yildiz. However, his touch let him down in the most important moments.

Francisco Conceicao – 7

The Portuguese speed demon provided the assist for McKennie with a perfectly timed set-up pass. He was able to cause havoc on countless occasions.

Kenan Yildiz – 6.5

Although it wasn’t quite vintage Yildiz, the Turkish star still displayed some jaw-dropping skills. He had two big chances to score, but his shots were too tame.

Jonathan David – 5.5

The Canadian had a forgettable first half, but almost made up for it with a venomous shot out of nowhere that crashed against the far post.

Substitutes

Michele Di Gregorio – 7.5

If his half-time introduction aimed to restore his self-confidence, then it certainly panned out better than Spalletti had expected. Pulled off a fantastic save on Aaron Martin’s spot-kick before denying the follow-up attempt.

Arkadiusz Milik – 6.5

The Pole’s return has been a breeze of fresh air for Juventus. Held up the ball experetly, brought his teammates into the play, and almost scored from the halfway line with an audacious effort.

Fabio Miretti – N/A

Emil Holm – N/A

Jeremie Boga – N/A