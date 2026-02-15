Although they fought valiantly, 10-man Juventus suffered a heartbreaking defeat to their greatest rivals, Inter, in the Derby d’Italia.

The Bianconeri’s luck deserted them from the get-go, as Luis Henrique’s deflected play resulted in an own goal from Andrea Cambiaso. The latter redeemed himself by scoring in the right goal, but Pierre Kalulu was harshly given a second yellow card for allegedly blocking Alessandro Bastoni’s run.

Juventus played an entire half with a numerical disadvantage, so Inter eventually retook the lead through Francisco Pio Esposito. However, there were a couple of additional twists in the tale, as Manuel Locatelli restored parity with a shocking equaliser, only for Piotr Zielinski to decide the contest with a late winner.

So, here are our player ratings for Luciano Spalletti’s men, who came away empty-handed from their trip to San Siro after suffering a 2-3 defeat.

Juventus XI (4-2-3-1)

Michele Di Gregorio – 6

A mixed bag from the Juventus goalkeeper, who produced a series of miraculous saves on the likes of Hakan Calhanoglu and Yann Bisseck, but was too slow to react on the deflected opener. He also misjudged the direction of the ball on Zielinski’s winner.

Pierre Kalulu – 5

The Frenchman was unfairly given his marching orders, but he could have avoided giving the referee the opportunity to book him on both occasions.

Gleison Bremer – 7.5

A superb display from the Brazilian defender, who kept Lautaro Martinez in his pocket. He instigated the second Juventus goal by dispossessing the Inter captain and taking part in the buildup.

Lloyd Kelly – 6.5

A fine display from the Englishman, who made a string of crucial interventions, but he could have offered Locatelli some support when dealing with Esposito on the second goal.

Andrea Cambiaso – 7

The full-back was unlucky to have Inter’s opener attributed to him, but he avenged himself by scoring a true poacher’s goal at the end of the pitch. Darted forward on a glorious run early in the second half, dribbling past several players before being denied by Yann Sommer.

Manuel Locatelli – 7.5

The Juventus captain honoured the armband with a courageous display at both ends of the pitch. He was overmatched by Esposito on Inter’s second goal, and couldn’t reach Zielinski in time to prevent the winner, but he still won the majority of his duels. Brought the Bianconeri back to the game with a temporary equaliser.

Juventus players applauding the travelling supporters at San Siro (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Fabio Miretti – 5.5

The Juventus youth product was the team’s weakest link in midfield. His clumsy pass stemmed from Kalulu’s second booking.

Francisco Conceicao – 6

The Portuguese winger was enjoying some success against Federico Dimarco, but Luciano Spalletti chose to sacrifice him at the interval due to Kalulu’s dismissal.

Weston McKennie – 7

The USMNT star ran more than any other player on the pitch, and provided the assist for both Bianconeri goals.

Kenan Yildiz – 6

The Turkish star tested Sommer with a promising curler in the first half, but he hardly saw the ball when Juventus went down to 10 men.

Jonathan David – 5

The Canadian striker had a promising chance early in the match, but couldn’t bring the ball down properly. It was his clumsy control that prompted Inter’s opener.

Substitutes

Emil Holm – 6

A solid second half from the Swede, who combined well with McKennie down the right flank, and managed to thwart Dimarco on several occasions, but perhaps should have closed him down on Inter’s second goal.

Juan Cabal – 6

An energetic display from the Colombian, who reinforced the backline and tried to join the attacks as often as he could.

Teun Koopmeiners – 6

The Dutchman pulled off a last-ditch block to prevent Ange Bonny from scoring Inter’s fourth.

Jeremie Boga – 5.5

The Ivorian was a bit too wasteful on the ball while opting for an individualist approach.

Lois Openda – N/A