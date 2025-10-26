Juventus extended their miserable run by suffering a third defeat in a week, this time at the hands of Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Biancocelesti struck early through a deflected effort from Toma Basic, before retreating back and vigorously defending their lead for the rest of the contest. On the other hand, the Bianconeri were too slow and stagnant in attack to pose a threat to their opponents, even though the team’s display improved in the second half.

So here are our player ratings for Juventus who are now winless in their last eight contests after succumbing to a 0-1 defeat to Lazio.

Juventus XI (4-4-2)

Mattia Perin – 6

The former Genoa man surprisingly got the nod instead of Michele Di Gregorio. He could do nothing about the winner, and had very few saves to make for the rest of the evening.

Pierre Kalulu – 6

The Frenchman kept Mattia Zaccagni at bay and constantly joined his team’s attacks.

Federico Gatti – 6.5

The Italian defender made a series of key interventions, including a goal-line clearance.

Lloyd Kelly – 5

The former Newcastle man looked confused at times, and had trouble containing Gustav Isaksen. He ran the risk of receiving a second yellow card.

Andrea Cambiaso – 6

The wing-back was arguably Juve’s most dangerous player in the first half. He defended well and put David through on goal, but was nowhere to be seen after the break.

Francisco Conceicao – 6

The Portuguese tried to get something going, but his highlights were too few and far between. Perhaps he should have earned Juventus a spot-kick

Teun Koopmeiners – 5.5

The Dutchman worked hard, but he simply isn’t adding anything to the equation, whether in the attacking or defending phase.

Manuel Locatelli – 5.5

The Juventus captain made some important interceptions at the back, but he was too complacent with his passing.

Weston McKennie – 5.5

The American ran his socks off as usual while operating in various roles between the midfield and the left wing, but didn’t add the quality touch that his team was crying for.

Jonathan David – 4

The Canadian gifted Lazio the opener with a needless back-pass. He also squandered the team’s best chance in the first half, as he couldn’t beat Ivan Provedel from close range, and was often wasteful in possession.

Dusan Vlahovic – 4.5

The Serbian was given 90+ minutes to inflict the damage upfront, but his clinical touch abandoned him every time the ball came his way.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Substitutes

Kenan Yildiz – 5.5

The Turkish star added some flair to the final third following his entry, but he’s obviously far from his best, as he was often dispossessed.

Khephren Thuram – 6

The midfield improved with the France international on the pitch, but couldn’t beat Provedel with his header.

Filip Kostic – 6

Another positive cameo from the left winger who provided dangerous crosses to the box.

Loic Openda – 6

The Belgian provided a burst of energy in attack, but didn’t have enough time to impact the outcome.

Joao Mario – N/A