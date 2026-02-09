Juventus were staring at their second defeat in the space of three days, but they eventually managed to rescue a point against Lazio.

Despite dominating the action in the first half, the Bianconeri headed to the interval trailing 0-1 due to Pedro’s added-time opener. The Aquile added another goal after the break through Gustav Isaksen, but Luciano Spalletti’s men refused to lose in front of their supporters, so they mounted a comeback thanks to Weston McKennie and Pierre Kalulu’s last-gasp equaliser.

Here are our player ratings for Juventus, who registered a 2-2 draw against Lazio at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Juventus XI (4-2-3-1)

Michele Di Gregorio – 5.5

The goalkeeper was wrong-footed by the deflection on the opener, but perhaps he could have done more on Isaksen’s strike, although he can’t be considered the main culprit on this one.

Pierre Kalulu – 7

The French defender saved the day for Juventus by nodding home the last-minute equaliser, and still looked dejected by the result. He could have had an assist to his name as he set up Bremer with a lovely cross, and also covered for the Brazilian when Daniel Maldini dribbled past him.

Gleison Bremer – 5.5

The former Torino man started on the right foot in his duel against Maldini, but he was no longer able to contain the third-generation star as the match progressed. Tried to block Pedro’s shot, but ended up wrongfooting his own goalkeeper.

Teun Koopmeiners – 6

The Dutchman was unlucky to see his goal ruled out for an offside on Thuram. He made himself heavily involved in the attacking play, despite playing as a defender on paper.

Juan Cabal – 5.5

The Colombian did well in his duel against Gustav Isaksen, but he was the weakest link in the attacking phase, squandering promising chances with poor deliveries.

Manuel Locatelli – 5.5

The Juventus captain was enjoying an almost flawless first half, but in the end, he was too casual on the ball, allowing Maldini to pick his pocket, which culminated in Lazio’s opener.

Khephren Thuram – 6

The former OGC Nice midfielder connected well with his teammates and made some daring runs to the box, but he once again lacked execution.

Andrea Cambiaso – 5.5

The Italy international was largely ineffective as a right winger in the first half. He moved to his original left-back role after the break, and was immediately beaten for pace by Isaksen on his way to scoring the second for Lazio. He atoned for himself by providing the assist for McKennie, but he was still jeered by his own supporters while leaving the pitch.

Weston McKennie – 6.5

The Texan has been playing as a man possessed, and his vigorous approach was eventually rewarded with a goal that restored Juve’s hopes.

Pierre Kalulu (Photo by Marco Rosi – SS Lazio/Getty Images)

Kenan Yildiz – 6

After penning a new Juventus contract, the Turkish star was keen to mark the occasion with a goal, but incredulously saw his efforts denied by Ivan Provedel.

Jonathan David – 5.5

The Canadian worked extremely hard as always, but in a match where Juventus were crying for a poacher to finish off a few of their numerous chances, he wasn’t able to rise to the occasion.

Substitutes

Edon Zhegrova – 5.5

The Kosovar tested Provedel with a low drive just before McKennie’s goal, but he often slowed down the team’s attacks by dwelling on the ball.

Jeremie Boga – 6.5

The Ivorian winger caused a yellow card for Alessio Romagnoli with his dribbling, produced the all-important assist for Kalulu’s equaliser, and almost set up the winner for Openda. A winning card for Spalletti.

Lloyd Kelly – 6

A decent display at the back from the Englishman, who was only fit enough for a cameo.

Fabio Miretti – N/A

Lois Openda – N/A