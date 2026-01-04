Juventus started their year on a poor note, as they failed to beat Lecce at home on Saturday evening.

The Bianconeri dominated the first half, and yet, it was the Giallorossi who snatched the opener just before half-time through Lameck Banda, thanks to Andrea Cambiaso’s horrific square ball. After the interval, Weston McKennie swiftly restored parity, but Jonathan David squandered a spot-kick with an abysmal attempt, thus costing his side two valuable points.

Here are our player ratings for Juventus, who settled for a disappointing 1-1 draw against their visitors, Lecce.

Juventus XI (4-2-3-1)

Michele Di Gregorio – 5.5

The visitors only threatened the goalkeeper with one attempt on target, and he couldn’t come up with a save, although it wasn’t his fault.

Pierre Kalulu – 6.5

A lively performance from the right-back who galloped up and down the flank. Set up Yildiz’s late chance.

Gleison Bremer – 6

The Brazilian easily brushed off the threat of Francesco Camarda, who never had a sniff at the ball, but perhaps could have done better to block Banda’s goal.

Lloyd Kelly – 6.5

Another convincing display from the former Bournemouth defender, who continues to consolidate himself as an automatic starter for Luciano Spalletti.

Andrea Cambiaso – 4.5

The left-back can be fabulous at times, but was instead sloppy on Saturday. Squandered an inviting chance to take the lead and gifted Lecce the lead with a terrible square ball.

Manuel Locatelli – 6.5

The Juventus captain picked up his teammates with accurate long balls, including Zhegrova on the equaliser, and David on the play that prompted the spot-kick. However, he began to flag before his exit.

Khephren Thuram – 6

The Frenchman did the dirty work in midfield, but his attacking contribution was limited at a time when Juventus were desperate for more bodies in the final third.

Francisco Conceicao – 6

The diminutive winger’s return to the starting lineup was a pleasant surprise. Displayed flashes of brilliance, but he wasn’t at his best physically, so he made way for Zhegrova at the interval.

Weston McKennie – 7

A good shift from the American who played as an attacking midfielder and produced the goods in the final third by scoring the equaliser. Connected well with his teammates, but his evening ended with a painful landing on his back.

Kenan Yildiz – 7

The Turkish star got a fortunate assist to his name, but luck abandoned him in the dying embers of the match, as he saw his effort agonisingly crash against the post. Nevertheless, he remains Juve’s go-to player, the one capable of beating his man and forging something out of nothing.

Jonathan David – 5

The Canadian won his side a spot-kick, but ill-advisedly went for the middle, so his weak effort was blocked by Wladimiro Falcone’s trailing leg. He tried to make amends, but the Lecce goalkeeper had his number. Another major opportunity wasted by the misfiring striker.

Substitutes

Edon Zhegrova – 6

The Kosovar swiftly made an impact by playing a crucial role in the equaliser, but he found little joy afterwards.

Teun Koopmeiners – 5.5

The Dutchman was a downgrade on Thuram and Locatelli in midfield, as his impact was rather limited.

Filip Kostic – 6.5

The Serbian winger played as a left-back with a license to roam forward. He almost found the bottom corner with a low drive from long range, and set up David with an exquisite through ball.

Lois Openda – 5

Could have done better on the rebound when the post denied Yildiz’s shot.

Vasilije Adzic – N/A