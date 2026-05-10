On Saturday evening, Juventus returned to winning ways at the Via del Mare thanks to Dusan Vlahovic’s solitary strike against Lecce. The Bianconeri thus boosted their Champions League hopes, while temporarily jumping to third place in the Serie A table.

So here are our player ratings for Juventus, who held on to earn a laboured 1-0 victory over Lecce away from home.

Juventus XI (4-3-3)

Michele Di Gregorio – 6

The Italian goalkeeper desperately needed a clean sheet following his shaky display against Verona. While not all of his saves were utterly convincing, he still did the job.

Pierre Kalulu – 6.5

A well-rounded display from the French defender who kept Lameck Banda quiet. He thought he had scored Juve’s second but was denied by a controversial offside call. His only blunder was an overhit pass that gifted Konan N’Dri a golden chance to bag an equaliser.

Gleison Bremer – 6.5

A solid display at the back from the Brazilian defender, who comfortably dealt with Walid Cheddira. However, he still needs to improve his distribution.

Lloyd Kelly – 6.5

A no-nonsense display from the English defender. While he didn’t distinguish himself, he kept things tidy and avoided needless risks.

Andrea Cambiaso – 7

This was one of the wing-back’s best displays in recent memory. Provided the assist for Vlahovic’s opener, and almost added a second when he picked up Kalulu with a clever square ball, only to be denied by the VAR.

Weston McKennie – 7

The American was quite literally all over the pitch. He played as a midfielder with a licence to roam forward and was at the heart of every play. He also had spells as a false 9 and a wing-back before leaving the pitch.

Manuel Locatelli – 6

A hard-working display from the Juventus captain, who fought for every ball but at times struggled to pick up his teammates.

Teun Koopmeiners – 6

The Dutchman did fairly well while filling in for Khephren Thuram, although it was far from spectacular. Won the duel that kept the ball alive in the lead-up to the goal.

Francisco Conceicao – 6.5

The Portuguese winger has been in inspiring form lately. His movement and dribbling put the Lecce defenders in a sea of troubles. Deserved to have an assist to his name after setting up Vlahovic on several occasions.

Dusan Vlahovic – 7

It was an evening that peaked too soon for the Serbian striker, who set a new Juventus record by netting after 11 seconds. The Serbian then had a host of chances to add a second, but couldn’t replicate his early-game exploits. He only found the back of the net on one other occasion, but it was ruled out for a marginal offside position.

Kenan Yildiz – 6

The Turkish international is still trying to find his best form after being hampered by a knee inflammation. While he remains far from his best, he looked much more dangerous and slick compared to his previous outing.

Substitutes

Emil Holm – 6

A decent cameo from the Swede, who added energy rather than technique on the right flank.

Jonathan David – N/A

Jeremie Boga – N/A

Edon Zhegrova – N/A

Federico Gatti – N/A