Juventus registered their fifth draw in as many matches across all competitions, after firing blanks against Milan.

Much was expected from the Allianz Stadium clash between the two old Serie A rivals, but the action fell off the mark.

The Bianconeri had very few chances to score, with the most memorable being Federico Gatti’s close-range attempt that was miraculously denied by Mike Maignan. On the other hand, the Rossoneri had several chances to win it, mostly thanks to Luka Modric, but Rafael Leao was guilty of wasting a couple of chances, while Christian Pulisic squandered a spot kick.

So here are our player ratings for the Juventus players who were largely disappointing in their 0-0 draw against Milan.

Juventus (4-2-3-1)

Michele Di Gregorio – 8

A superb showing from the Italian goalkeeper who pulled off a string of saves, including a late one on Leao.

Federico Gatti – 6

The former Frosinone man should have done better in front goal, but was somehow denied by Maignan. But did well at the back.

Daniele Rugani – 6.5

A confident display from the experienced defender, although Santi Gimenez gave him a few scares.

Lloyd Kelly – 6

The Englishman was solid in defence, but gave away a spot kick. While it was a harsh decision, he should have avoided the situation by beating Gimenez to the ball.

Pierre Kalulu – 6

The former Milan man trotted up and down the right flank, but his delivery was mostly poor, although it’s not his fault, as this isn’t his natural position.

Manuel Locatelli – 6

The Juventus captain did well against Adrien Rabiot and picked up Kalulu with a clever through ball, but was a bit too rash in his fouls.

Weston McKennie – 5.5

The American ran hard as ever, but lacked the quality touch in his execution in the final third.

Andrea Cambiaso – 5.5

A sub-par display by Cambiaso’s high standards. He and Alexis Saelemaekers cancelled one another in their duel on the wing.

Francisco Conceicao – 6.5

The Portuguese was an absolute livewire down the right flank. He was easily Juve’s main source of danger, but his impact dwindled as the match progressed.

Kenan Yildiz – 5.5

The Turk began his evening with some flashes of brilliance, but the tide gradually turned in Youssouf Fofana’s favour, with the Frenchman getting the better of him.

Jonathan David – 5.5

The energetic Canadian pressed high and connected with his teammates. However, Juventus need goals from their main striker, whereas the 25-year-old slipped when he had the opportunity to threaten his former Lille teammate, Maignan.

Substitutes

Khephren Thuram – 6

A few good flashes from the returning midfielder, but not enough time to make an impact.

Dusan Vlahovic – 5

The Serbian hardly touched the ball.

Loic Openda – 5.5

The Belgian wasted a promising chance with a wayward shot.

Filip Kostic – N/A